Lions vs Jaguares: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This early Saturday morning game sees the Jaguares travelling to Johannesburg to play the Lions. Join The Roar from 3am (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 9 match from South Africa.
The Lions bring excellent form into today’s clash, an impressive away win over the Stormers in Newlands setting themselves up as top dog within their own conference while the Jaguares stumbled somewhat last weekend in a disappointing display against the Bulls in Pretoria.
The Jaguares need to win today if they have any aspirations of winning their conference and pegging back the lead the Lions have now built within their group but it will take a dramatic form reversal from the Argentinian side to upset the inform Lions in Johannesburg.
A major challenge for the Jaguares today will be countering the Lions impressive set piece, both their scrum and lineout have been operating exceptionally this season and the Jaguares will need to ensure they can gain parity in these areas otherwise it will be a long night indeed.
Achieve this however and they Jaguares can certainly create plenty of problems for the Lions’ defence and an enthralling contest should ensue.
Some key match-ups to look out for will be at first five where two internationals in Elton Jantjies and Nicholas Sanchez line up against each other and their respective influence on today’s match will be a determining factor in the match result while the head to head at centre between Lionel Mapoe and Matais Orlando will be worth keeping an eye on as the match progresses.
Prediction
The Lions recent form has been far too good to ignore, add in they are at home and after losing the first match between these two sides in Argentina I can only see one result in this return fixture.
Lions by 20.
Join us here on The Roar for kick off at 3am AEST, pop the jug on and don’t forget to leave your thoughts on the match below.
4:13am
RobC said | 4:13am | ! Report
Nice kick by McDiver
4:11am
Diggercane said | 4:11am | ! Report
Sanchez, converts
LIONS 14
JAGUARES 14
4:11am
RobC said | 4:11am | ! Report
Lions defence is offensive
4:11am
Harry Jones said | 4:11am | ! Report
Deserved that.
Little lions are playing soft.
4:11am
Diggercane said | 4:11am | ! Report
47′ Jags lineout from the penalty, 5 out, won, maul half formed, advantage Jags, trying to bash their way over, SHORT SIDE TO BAEZ……………….HE IS OVVVVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEEEEEEERRRRRRRRRR!!! STRETCHES OUT THE GO GO GADGET ARMS AND SCORES FOR THE JAGUARES!!!
LIONS 14
JAGUARES 12
4:12am
Harry Jones said | 4:12am | ! Report
Joan Baez’ son.
4:11am
Harry Jones said | 4:11am | ! Report
Jaguares crowd surfing like mosh pit surfers.
4:10am
Harry Jones said | 4:10am | ! Report
Every tackle Ross makes is high.
That’s his techne.
4:09am
Harry Jones said | 4:09am | ! Report
That was real crap.
4:09am
RobC said | 4:09am | ! Report
Lions playing like kittens