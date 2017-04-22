Lions vs Jaguares: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This early Saturday morning game sees the Jaguares travelling to Johannesburg to play the Lions. Join The Roar from 3am (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 9 match from South Africa.

The Lions bring excellent form into today’s clash, an impressive away win over the Stormers in Newlands setting themselves up as top dog within their own conference while the Jaguares stumbled somewhat last weekend in a disappointing display against the Bulls in Pretoria.

The Jaguares need to win today if they have any aspirations of winning their conference and pegging back the lead the Lions have now built within their group but it will take a dramatic form reversal from the Argentinian side to upset the inform Lions in Johannesburg.

A major challenge for the Jaguares today will be countering the Lions impressive set piece, both their scrum and lineout have been operating exceptionally this season and the Jaguares will need to ensure they can gain parity in these areas otherwise it will be a long night indeed.

Achieve this however and they Jaguares can certainly create plenty of problems for the Lions’ defence and an enthralling contest should ensue.

Some key match-ups to look out for will be at first five where two internationals in Elton Jantjies and Nicholas Sanchez line up against each other and their respective influence on today’s match will be a determining factor in the match result while the head to head at centre between Lionel Mapoe and Matais Orlando will be worth keeping an eye on as the match progresses.

Prediction

The Lions recent form has been far too good to ignore, add in they are at home and after losing the first match between these two sides in Argentina I can only see one result in this return fixture.

Lions by 20.

Join us here on The Roar for kick off at 3am AEST, pop the jug on and don’t forget to leave your thoughts on the match below.