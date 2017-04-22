Sydney Kings add St Mary’s forward Dane Pineau for 2017-18 season

Supplied undated image obtained Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 of Sydney Kings National Basketball League (NBL) coach and Australian Olympic basketballer Andrew Gaze. (AAP Image/Sydney Kings) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Sydney Kings have continued their pro-active approach to the NBL off-season by announcing the signing of power forward Dane Pineau today.

Pineau returns to Australia after spending four years with the St. Mary’s Gaels in California, including helping his team make the second round of the March Madness tournament this year. This is the same program that has seen Australians Patty Mills and Matthew Dellavedova go on to win NBA Championships.

During his time in college, the Victorian averaged 6.2 points per game at an impressive 60.2 per cent from the field, to go along with six rebounds per contest. He had a breakout year in 2015-16, averaging 11.2 points, 8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

The youngster, standing at 206cm and 102kg, has been entrenched in the Australian system, representing his country at the 2013 Under-19 World Championships, playing alongside Dante Exum and Jonah Bolden at the tournament.

He was also a member of the Australian side at the Albert Schweitzer Tournament in Germany in 2012.

Kings Managing Director Jeff Van Groningen is pleased to bring the talented forward back home.

“We’ve had our eye on Dane for some time and we are pleased that we’ve been able to bring this quality young person to our program,” he said.

“He’s a big man with considerable potential who played his role very well during his time at St Mary’s.

“For rookies, work ethic and bringing a winning approach to practice every day are important attributes, and we feel that he’ll bring those things.

“We welcome Dane to the Kings and look forward to what lays ahead.”

Pineau is the second new signing for the Kings this off-season, joining Todd Blanchfield as a new face in the purple and gold.

Sydney now has six contracted players for 2017-18, with Kevin Lisch, Brad Newley, Tom Garlepp and Jason Cadee returning.