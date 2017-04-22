Thrilling Fremantle finish leaves North 0-5

Giants hand the Swans their fifth consecutive loss to start the season

North Melbourne have had some heartbreaking results over the first five weeks of the season, but their loss to Fremantle will rank as the worst by far.

Having led from the 21-minute mark of the first quarter, the Roos looked home after a Nathan Hrovat snap gave them an 8-point lead late in the game, but goals to Michael Johnson and Shane Kersten – the latter coming with just 44 seconds on the clock – ensured the Dockers got over the line by five points.

With under a minute on the clock, a long Darcy Tucker ball spilled to the pocket, where Kersten, hitherto unsighted in a Fremantle forward line that looked impotent at times, bounced one through from a tight angle to send the crowd into raptures.

The win was soured for the Dockers, though, with Stephen Hill limping from the ground late with a hamstring injury.

Fremantle started the better side with the first two goals of the game, but repeated high entries into their forward 50 were picked off by the North Melbourne defence, with Jamie Macmillan a standout.

As the Dockers continued to spurn chances with wayward kicking, both into their 50 and then for goal, the Roos broke away, kicking seven consecutive goals to open up a 23-point lead at the main break.

Ben Cunnington was superb in the engine room, finishing with 29 touches and a goal, and he ensured that the Roos, despite the dominance of Aaron Sandilands in the ruck, were breaking even in the clearances.

But the Dockers were always winning their fair share of the ball, and with two late goals in the third quarter, ensured they were still right in the hunt for the final term.

A superb chase-down tackle from Marley Williams on Ed Langdon midway through the final quarter appeared to be match-saving, and when Hrovat put the Roos eight points up with just minutes remaining, it appeared North Melbourne were set to open their account in season 2017.

But when Michael Johnson, superb all day in defence, ran into the open goal to bring the margin back to one point with two minutes on the clock, the game was back on again.

And then Kersten struck the blow that shattered Kangaroo hearts yet again.

The result sees the Dockers move back into the top 8 with a 3-2 record, while the Roos, remarkably, slump to 0-5.

Full time

Fremantle Dockers 9.13.67

North Melbourne Kangaroos 9.8.62