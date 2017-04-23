Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs: NRL live scores, blog

The Wests Tigers will be looking to put a trying week behind them on Sunday when they take on the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4pm AEST.
Wests have started 2017 poorly, winning only two of their first seven games, and currently holding the worst points differential in the NRL.
This was compounded this week with news that both James Tedesco and Aaron Woods are set to leave the club at the end of the season, leaving Wests with only one member of their ‘Big Four’ remaining.
Mitchell Moses will play out the season for the club, as Ivan Cleary denied him an early release during the week.
Canterbury have also had some stutters to start the season, but have rebounded nicely from a thrashing from Manly to record three straight wins, including victories over the Broncos and Rabbitohs.
Despite this, they still hold a negative points differential, and many are questioning which version of the Bulldogs is the real one.
Wests have only one out from last week’s side, as Jamal Idris drops out. JJ Felise, Joel Edwards, Justin Hunt, Kyle Lovett and Luke Brooks have all been added to the extended side, with Brooks seeming to be the favourite to take the empty spot.
The Bulldogs will welcome back David Klemmer for this clash, meaning Adam Elliot drops back to the extended bench. Francis Taulau, Reimis Smith and Renouf Toomaga have also been named in the 21.
The mail suggests that Raymond Faitala-Mariner may be the man that eventually makes way for the aforementioned Klemmer.
The halves battle looks like one of the big deciding factors for this game. If Luke Brooks does replace Jack Littlejohn, it gives the Tigers a dynamic halves pairing that have proven numerous times that they can put on points in a hurry.
However, the Dogs halves have been rounding into some nice form, and with Josh Reynolds still looking an outside chance for a Blues jersey, we could get him at his niggling best.
Prediction
The Tigers are there for the taking at the moment, and I expect the Bulldogs to do so with some ease.
Bulldogs by 16.
Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4pm AEST.
4:38pm
Joel Erickson said | 4:38pm | ! Report
20′ Woods with a quick play the ball, and it gives Moses the chance to find touch down the right sideline. Not quite inside the 10, but a good kick either way.
Tigers 6
Bulldogs 6
4:37pm
Joel Erickson said | 4:37pm | ! Report
19′ Bulldogs trying the old hold the ball in the scrum trick, but the Tigers aren’t falling for that one. Klemmer will bump off Lawrence, before Woods claims him just shy of halfway. They come to the left, where Graham is hit well by Edwards. Lichaa finds Mbye, and he almost goes through the line. They’ll go high off the boot of Reynolds, and it’s Tedesco that gets across for the catch.
Tigers 6
Bulldogs 6
4:35pm
Joel Erickson said | 4:35pm | ! Report
18′ Pretty standard set from the Tigers, and Brooks will drive it over the touchline. Bit of a breather, probably needed for both sides. And my fingers.
Tigers 6
Bulldogs 6
4:35pm
Joel Erickson said | 4:35pm | ! Report
17′ Kasiano with a strong run from the kickoff, and now Klemmer will take on the line. The Dogs may have space out the left, but Kasiano isn’t the right man to take advantage of it. They come back to the right now, and Brenko Lee gets an offload away to Jackson. He punches through the line, but there’s no support, so he’s claimed 10 out. The kick comes across to the right, but Naiqama has no issues with that one.
Tigers 6
Bulldogs 6
4:35pm
The Barry said | 4:35pm | ! Report
Jackson!
He’s been playing really well in attack the last few weeks.
4:34pm
The Barry said | 4:34pm | ! Report
Thought Morris could have held the ball up a little to give Montoya a clearer run at the line.
Montoya looks a good un.
4:33pm
Joel Erickson said | 4:33pm | ! Report
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
16′ Kerrod Holland’s made a few big ones from this spot, and he’ll nail this one as well.
Tigers 6
Bulldogs 6
4:32pm
eagleJack said | 4:32pm | ! Report
That was a little too easy for the Dogs