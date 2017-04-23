Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs: NRL live scores, blog

Was this going to be a certain try?

The Wests Tigers will be looking to put a trying week behind them on Sunday when they take on the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4pm AEST.

Wests have started 2017 poorly, winning only two of their first seven games, and currently holding the worst points differential in the NRL.

This was compounded this week with news that both James Tedesco and Aaron Woods are set to leave the club at the end of the season, leaving Wests with only one member of their ‘Big Four’ remaining.

Mitchell Moses will play out the season for the club, as Ivan Cleary denied him an early release during the week.

Canterbury have also had some stutters to start the season, but have rebounded nicely from a thrashing from Manly to record three straight wins, including victories over the Broncos and Rabbitohs.

Despite this, they still hold a negative points differential, and many are questioning which version of the Bulldogs is the real one.

Wests have only one out from last week’s side, as Jamal Idris drops out. JJ Felise, Joel Edwards, Justin Hunt, Kyle Lovett and Luke Brooks have all been added to the extended side, with Brooks seeming to be the favourite to take the empty spot.

The Bulldogs will welcome back David Klemmer for this clash, meaning Adam Elliot drops back to the extended bench. Francis Taulau, Reimis Smith and Renouf Toomaga have also been named in the 21.

The mail suggests that Raymond Faitala-Mariner may be the man that eventually makes way for the aforementioned Klemmer.

The halves battle looks like one of the big deciding factors for this game. If Luke Brooks does replace Jack Littlejohn, it gives the Tigers a dynamic halves pairing that have proven numerous times that they can put on points in a hurry.

However, the Dogs halves have been rounding into some nice form, and with Josh Reynolds still looking an outside chance for a Blues jersey, we could get him at his niggling best.

Prediction

The Tigers are there for the taking at the moment, and I expect the Bulldogs to do so with some ease.



Bulldogs by 16.

