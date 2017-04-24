Crows sweating on injuries to key duo

Cyril Rioli with the 'almost' mark of the year

Adelaide are nervously awaiting the results of scans on injured duo Daniel Talia and Riley Knight on Monday.

Knight injured a hamstring late in the Crows’ 67-point thumping of Gold Coast, while Talia limped from the ground with a hamstring injury barely a minute into the game.

The setbacks take the number of hamstring injuries recorded at Adelaide since the start of the year to eight.

Coach Don Pyke denied any possible flaws in the Crows’ fitness program were behind the worrying toll.

“It’s something we’ll look at but that’s footy … it happens,” Pyke said.

“It’s an endurance game and I’ll back our high performance guys in.

“That just happens (sometimes).”

Talia and Knight join Taylor Walker, Jake Lever, Brad Crouch, Mitch McGovern, Kyle Cheney and Alex Keath as the club’s hamstring injury victims.

Across town, Port Adelaide are also sweating on the results of scans on skipper Travis Boak’s injured hamstring.

Boak copped a knee to his left hamstring during the Power’s 90-point win over Carlton, with the club hopeful it is a corkie rather than a strain or tear.

Blues veteran Bryce Gibbs was also hurt in the clash at Adelaide Oval, suffering a thumb injury.

The 28-year-old went in for scans on Sunday morning, but wasn’t concerned the injury might sideline him for next week’s encounter with winless Sydney.

“I wouldn’t have thought so,” Gibbs replied when asked if he was in doubt on the Seven Network’s Game Day.

“I’ve actually had a similar thing (injury) about five years ago and played through that without any trouble.

“I should be right for next week.”

Skipper Marc Murphy had scans done on a knee injury suffered against Port, but Gibbs was equally confident he would be fit to lead the side next week.

Melbourne midfielder Angus Brayshaw suffered his third concussion in 12 months playing in the VFL, but is rated a chance to play next week.

Other notable injury concerns to arise from the first seven games of round five include Stephen Hill (Fremantle, hamstring), Nick Riewoldt (St Kilda, ankle) and Todd Goldstein (North Melbourne, ankle).