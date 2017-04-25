Henry not worried by talk of Hayne signing with Eels

Was this going to be a certain try?

Gold Coast coach Neil Henry says Jarryd Hayne is quite entitled to explore an NRL return to Parramatta but he remains hopeful the fullback will stay.

With an option in his favour to leave the Titans at the end of the year, Hayne’s representatives have reportedly sent Parramatta an expression of interest.

Eels players at training on Tuesday were reluctant to talk on the matter before the likes of coach Brad Arthur or chief executive Bernie Gurr addressed it.

“He’s a class athlete,” forward Nathan Brown said. “But it’s not up to us players. It’s up to Brad Arthur, Bernie and the board.”

Meanwhile, Henry insisted he was neither worried by the news nor concerned by about how on-going speculation might affect Hayne’s form after he put in a man-of-the-match display on return match from injury against Cronulla on Saturday.

“He (Hayne) can do it and as (Titans chief executive) Graham Annesley said he’s got the option his way – it’s up to him to exercise that,” Henry said.

“If his manager is doing his job canvassing any options out there for Jarryd to play football, then he has to weigh up our offer against whatever else he can do.”

Hayne, 29, has until the end of next month to decide whether to take up the option to leave the Gold Coast, and Henry accepts speculation will continue until then.

“I hope he stays here,” Henry said.

“He showed glimpses of what he could do last weekend and I think he’s been out in public saying he’s got a desire to play rep football.

“He knows to do that he needs to be playing good football.”

Hayne was interested in returning to Parramatta at the end of last year, and admitted as much after they couldn’t match the Titans’ offer last August.

But it’s understood there is a feeling the Eels have moved on and may not really go after Hayne, who last played for the club in 2014, winning the Dally M Medal that year.

They have an up-and-coming fullback in 21-year-old Bevan French, who has impressed since moving to the back at the end of last season.

They also have halves Corey Norman and Mitchell Moses locked in for next year.

Hayne would likely want the No.1 on his back, and there are also question marks if they would be willing to match his price tag if they were to play him elsewhere.