Does Laurie Daley even want to win Origin?

I read recently, with much dismay, of Laurie Daley’s intention to stick with Robbie Farah as NSW hooker.

Daley even went so far as to suggest that Farah is in good form at the bunnies.

Does Laurie Daley even watch rugby league?

It makes me wonder which side of the border Laurie is worker for. Maybe one of the Broncos infamous brown paper bags made it’s way to Laurie’s lunchbox? How else do you explain how Daley could look at Robbie Farah, and objectively consider him to be the best hooker in NSW?

Come to think of it, how do you explain constantly rolling out Mitchell Pearce and co. under the guise of ‘experience’?

I’ll give you my NSW team in a moment, but when it comes to Laurie Daley and his team selections, the only reasonable conclusion one can make, is that Queensland have perpetrated the greatest conspiracy in rugby league history.

It’s not like you could accuse Daley of being of lesser intelligence? Surely.

Here is the team I believe should run out for game 1. I guarantee this won’t be the team that gets picked.

1. James Tedesco

Clearly the best fullback in the game. Leads the league for tackle breaks and kick return metres. For heavens sake, just pick him.

2. Nathan Ross

I’m going to get shot for this one, but hear me out. He’s a solid defender, very safe under the high ball, and a great finisher. Ross is what NSW has been lacking out wide.

3. Jarrod Croker

Croker is pure class. If he played for the Roosters, he’d have played Origin years ago. Teammates grow and extra leg when he’s playing.

4. Joseph Leilua

Probably the most damaging centre in the game at the moment.

5. Tom Trbojevic

Can break the line. The BJ-Turbo combo could be lethal

6. James Maloney

Do I really need to justify this? Maloney’s sides have a habit of making grand finals.

7. Adam Reynolds

Because he’s not Mitchell Pearce.

8. Paul Vaughan

I had Vaughan in my Origin side last year. The 2017 Vaughan is even better. Must be there.

9. Nathan Peats

Peats is the future of the Blues, although he’s had his injury problems this year. If he’s not fit, I’d go with Peter Wallace.

10. David Klemmer

Capable of making big metres, and is tough and aggressive. Must shave his head. Klemmer with hair looks like an accountant.

11. Josh Jackson

Runs hard, tackles hard, and just competes for everything.

12. Wade Graham

Currently in the best form of his career.

13. Tyson Frizell

Was outstanding in his first few games last year. I expect big things from him this series.

Interchange

14. Jack Bird

Not the best player in any one position, so misses out on a starting spot. Can play almost anywhere, offering tremendous utility value, and injury cover.

15. Junior Paulo

The man is an absolute mountain. Imagine having him coming fresh off the bench running at tired Queenslanders.

16. Ryan James

Ryan James is exactly the kind of crazy NSW needs.

17. Boyd Cordner

Another player that just loves to compete. Does so many little things to lift his team.

Whether you agree with my selections or not, I believe this is a team that Queensland will respect, and be wary of.

But I can almost guarantee two things: Firstly, that Daley will pick Mitch Pearce, Farah, Aaron Woods, Josh Dugan, and Mick Jennings. And secondly, by the end of another losing series, we will be looking for a new coach.