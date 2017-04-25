Is Will Millar the answer for Australian rugby’s woes?

Following another catastrophic weekend for Australian rugby, there was one lone shining light which I believe provides a powerful insight to the problems of Australian rugby.

Will Millar is, or was until last weekend, an amateur rugby player. He has a day job. He therefore probably doesn’t spend much time on Playstation, that is because he doesn’t have much spare time.

He was the captain of Norths when they won the Shute Shield in 2106 in the most entertaining and exciting game of rugby I have witnessed in many years.

He was called up to play for the Rebels and promptly flew to Durban. He would have received a match payment and is therefore not contracted as such – given the Rebels may cease to exist any day.

He probably had little or no time to learn the 300 pages or so of the Rebels play book before running out against the Sharks, so guess what, he played his natural game.

In doing so he was probably man of the match and certainly the Rebels’ best.

He secured two absolutely critical turn overs which may well have saved the Rebels from being beaten. He played the entire 80 minutes – not bad for a bloke training two or maybe three times a week after work.

So here we have a bloke playing for the love of the game, playing with passion and commitment. Playing not for financial reward but because he wants to be out on the paddock having a crack.

He’s living and playing any bloke’s dream. Knowing that, based on his performance in Durban, he will probably see the season out with the Rebels – if his employer is OK with that and knowing that next season he will probably be back running around North Sydney Oval, captaining the Shoremen.

Will Millar is what is good about Australian rugby. Maybe there is a message here?