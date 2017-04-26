Aaron Woods could be set to confirm future this week

Pearce fumbles the lollies but surprises himself to score

Departing Wests Tigers captain Aaron Woods is set to reveal if he’s to join NRL rivals Canterbury by the end of the week.

The NSW forward has been linked to the Bulldogs since the Tigers withdrew their contract extension offer last week.

“I haven’t done anything yet. I’ll be closer to announcing what I’m doing probably later on in the week,” Woods told Sky Sports Radio on Wednesday.

“I haven’t agreed or signed with Tigers or Bulldogs or anyone.”

Woods also shed light on his Tigers exit, expressing a desire to put his contract dramas to bed after he and fullback James Tedesco failed to meet a club-imposed deadline to re-sign last Friday.

He was subject to boos from the crowd during the weekend’s win over the Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium

Woods ruled out any chance of himself or the Tigers backflipping to extend his stay at the club into an eighth season.

“No, they’ve scrapped it, mate,” he said.

“They spoke to my management earlier in that week and our management told them we wouldn’t be ready to make a decision by the end of the week.

“It is what it is and you just have to move on from it now.”