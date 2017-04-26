Reynolds reportedly confirms Wests Tigers move

Josh Reynolds has reportedly told Canterbury teammates he will be leaving the club at the end of the NRL season for the Wests Tigers.

Reynolds, off contract at the end of the year, is reportedly set to take up a four-year deal at the Tigers as a five-eighth replacement for Mitchell Moses.

Reynolds said last month the thought of leaving the Bulldogs made him sick in the stomach, but the club is under salary cap pressure given the expected arrivals of Aaron Woods and Kieran Foran.

