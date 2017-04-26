Reynolds reportedly confirms Wests Tigers move

Josh Reynolds has reportedly told Canterbury teammates he will be leaving the club at the end of the NRL season for the Wests Tigers.
Reynolds, off contract at the end of the year, is reportedly set to take up a four-year deal at the Tigers as a five-eighth replacement for Mitchell Moses.
Reynolds said last month the thought of leaving the Bulldogs made him sick in the stomach, but the club is under salary cap pressure given the expected arrivals of Aaron Woods and Kieran Foran.
MORE TO COME…
April 26th 2017 @ 11:26am
Sean said | April 26th 2017 @ 11:26am | ! Report
I don’t even know what to say to this. This is a disgrace if true, how can the dogs let him go?
April 26th 2017 @ 12:15pm
catcat said | April 26th 2017 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
Like many dogs fan I am disappointed to hear Josh is leaving the club. However the Tigers have made him a great offer reported as $3mil over 4 years (so $750k a year) – which the Dogs cannot match while chasing Woods and Foran. In fact it could be argued its a bit on the high side considering he is a support/runner type 5/8th with a limited kicking game. eg James Maloney is on $450k for 2017/18 seasons.
Good luck to grub!