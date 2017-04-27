Four Nations failure prompts Kiwis overhaul

After an unsuccessful Four Nations campaign in 2016, David Kidwell faces a tough task to turn around New Zealand’s fortunes ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

There are a number of changes which need to be made to his team if the Kiwis are to be in with a shot at knocking off the Kangaroos in the upcoming Anzac Test.

Kieran Foran is fit, healthy and thriving at the Warriors and with Thomas Leuluai unavailable, Foran will slot straight back into the side at five-eighth, partnering in the halves with teammate Shaun Johnson.

It will be a huge boost for Kidwell’s side who will also be buoyed by the return of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at fullback. The Warriors star will be one of the first names on the team sheet, with Kidwell also spoilt for choice following the resurgence of Dean Whare.

Whare is set to pull on the black and white for the first time since 2015 however, it will come at the expense of a number of incumbents. Gerard Beale and Shaun Kenny-Dowall failed to perform for New Zealand at the Four Nations, making their returns unlikely. It leaves six incumbents in a battle for three spots in the New Zealand backline.

Jordan Rapana and David Fusitu’a proved themselves as try-scoring wizards and game-breaking outside backs for New Zealand and their form should warrant selection. Jordan Kahu and Jason Nightingale will be in contention with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Solomone Kata, all four showing strong patches of form in 2017 and proving strong for the Kiwis at Test level.

Simon Mannering will be ready for a return after sitting out of the Four Nations, prompting a big overhaul in the forward pack. Jesse Bromwich, Adam Blair, Manu Ma’u and Jason Taumalolo are expected to remain in the side alongside Martin Taupau.

Kidwell has a chance to refresh the Kiwis’ pack with incumbent back rowers Tohu Harris and Kevin Proctor down on form in 2017 while Lewis Brown, Joseph Tapine and Greg Eastwood have all also failed to play good footy.

Meanwhile, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves once again struggled for New Zealand at the Four Nations conceding too many penalties and making far too many errors while struggling to move forward.

James Fisher-Harris faces a fight to stay in the side with Russell Packer and Suaia Matagi hoping to return to the Kiwis fold in 2017 off the back of some strong form in the NRL.

They will also be in contention with Herman Ese’ese for a spot in the side, the Broncos prop taking his game to another level under Wayne Bennett in 2017 prompting talk of him making a potential debut in the Anzac Test.

New Zealand’s best 17

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors, 11 caps)

2. Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders, 4 caps)

3. Dean Whare (Penrith Panthers, 15 caps)

4. Jordan Kahu (Brisbane Broncos, 8 caps)

5. David Fusitu’a (New Zealand Warriors, 2 caps)

6. Kieran Foran (New Zealand Warriors, 20 caps)

7. Shaun Johnson (New Zealand Warriors, 20 caps)

8. Jesse Bromwich (Captain; Melbourne Storm, 23 caps)

9. Issac Luke (New Zealand Warriors, 41 caps)

10. Adam Blair (Brisbane Broncos, 39 caps)

11. Simon Mannering (New Zealand Warriors, 41 caps)

12. Manu Ma’u (Parramatta Eels, 6 caps)

13. Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys, 9 caps)

Interchange

14. Suaia Matagi (Parramatta Eels, 1 cap)

15. Russell Packer (St George Illawarra Dragons, 2 caps)

16. Martin Taupau (Manly Sea Eagles, 15 caps)

17. Herman Ese’ese (Brisbane Broncos, yet to debut)