No love for the northern states has me disillusioned with the AFL

Throughout the last few seasons, I’ve found myself falling out of love with the AFL. It’s something I never ever thought would happen.
Along with cricket, it was always the game the got my spark going, and regardless of who was playing, I caught every game.
In 1986 as an 8-year-old kid, I marvelled at the skills of the players and the passion the game drew out from its fans.
Growing up in Goulburn, a pro-rugby league town, much like anyone born and bred in New South Wales, there was the luxury of being able to enjoy both codes – Australian Football and Rugby League – equally.
Generally if you were a “bi-code” fan, naturally there was always a stronger leaning towards one over the other in order preference.
My preference has always been for Australian Football over rugby league, having found it a much more compelling and exciting game to watch, aesthetically speaking.
Nothing beat going to the fish and chip shop, and coming back with a feast big enough for an army – only to single-handedly devour it while the match of the day played.
That doesn’t mean rugby league hasn’t had its moments, it has and does.The last two NRL grand finals have been dead-set classics and will go down as some of the greatest moments in Australian sport. However, much of what made rugby league magical during the 1980s and early 1990s, with the Winfield Cup, has gone.
It doesn’t mean I don’t have an NRL team, the Cronulla Sharks have been with me, just as long as the Sydney Swans have. It has been the latter team which has always got my passion stirred a little bit more – even in the horror years of the early 1990s, when the club couldn’t win a chook raffle.
Rugby league has a history in New South Wales and Queensland equally as rich as the AFL in the rest of the country. Much like where Australian Football is inescapable in its traditional states, it’s the same with rugby league in its heartlands.
Even Western Australia has a reasonable rugby league history, however it’s always ruled the nations north eastern states. It was a game that appealed to the working class in cities where Australian Football did not really catch on, even though the Sydney Football League premiership started before the NSWRL. Perhaps “Aussie Rules” appeared too “aloof” or “too long” and rugby league seemed more leveled. Who knows?
As an Australian Football follower in a non-traditional AFL state, it’s been hard following the game in recent times.
The treatment of the games’ original northern state clubs – the Sydney Swans and the Brisbane Lions – and their successes, has been baffling to see.
Rather than celebrate the inroads the game has made, it has virtually self-destructed in indirectly punishing these clubs for gains they made.
To be frank, both games presently suffer from glaring problems at the administrative level. That said, there is now a valid argument where it could be said the NRL administration is marginally in front of the AFL, even if twelve of the sixteen NRL clubs are not happy with the way the game is being run, with big questions being asked over where the money is going.
AFL club bosses, such as Collingwood supremo Eddie McGuire, have rightly been asking similar questions. Where does all the money the AFL gets from its sponsorship and TV rights go, if it’s not going to the clubs?
After watching the Swans hit the skids in 1993 and nearly die, the club has received nothing but contempt, particularly since 2012, when Sydney won an “against the odds” premiership.
The AFL has given the impression, particularly by clubs in traditional states, the expansion clubs from New South Wales and Queensland can be in the race for the premiership, just don’t be too successful.
It’s almost as if the Swans and the Lions were meant to be nothing more than novelty acts in their respective markets; they would help grow the game in non-traditional states, get the game massive TV rights deals, and appear in finals regularly enough to keep the critics and administrators happy – just don’t get in the way of Collingwood, Hawthorn, the Western Bulldogs or West Coast Eagles.
The AFL must think Swans and Lions fans are idiots, as if we don’t know what’s going on – bloody oath we do! We also know the sporting culture and history of our respective states; both could spit the AFL out in a blink of an eye with one false move – especially in Sydney, which is the toughest sporting market in the country – dominated by the two rugby codes and cricket. In Queensland, the game has largely become snubbed.
The problem has been, there has been more than one false move, starting with the Brisbane Lions, who came from virtually no-where to achieve a three-peat, after finishing last in 1998.
That was followed by a couple of decent seasons in 1999 and 2000 under super coach Leigh Matthews, who oversaw the club’s most glorious period.
From 2001 onwards, Victorian club bosses began crowing that the AFL was propping Brisbane up with salary cap and draft concessions.
From Kevin Sheedy saying the AFL had created a monster, to Eddie McGuire bemoaning a possibility of clubs like Geelong or the Western Bulldogs never winning a premiership ever again (never mind that Geelong had played in three of the first six AFL-era grand finals prior, and would be victorious in the most one sided VFL/AFL grand final in history in 2007.)
The Lions subsequently lost their concessions and have struggled to retain players, either because of homesickness experienced by drafted interstate players, or because they cannot stand the Brisbane weather. Apparently the five-seasons-in-one-day weather of Melbourne is more appealing than sunny Queensland. Or maybe retired NSW Origin skipper Paul Gallen is right – those scary Queenslanders might have two heads after all!
Sure the Lions have had massive problems at boardroom level; however they have also had to endure harsh changes that only add to the challenge of running a club where the Brisbane Broncos are number one and the Queensland State of Origin team is worshipped. In the meantime, the Lions membership numbers have declined to alarming levels.
Meanwhile the Gold Coast Suns are showing signs of going down the great big gurgler that swallowed NRL and A-League teams past – the Gold Coast Titans are barely standing, with the looming possibility of being bought out by the North Sydney Bears.
The AFL is in trouble in Queensland and it has failed to come up with any new innovations to keep the game moving forward there.
The Sydney Swans have been through the ringer. From the terrible treatment of Adam Goodes, which the AFL proved too slow and inept to deal with, to the dramas over the Cost of Living Allowance, brought on by the recruitments of Kurt Tippett and Lance Franklin; the club had to suffer an inexplicable trade ban, while the three-peat winning Hawthorn could recruit whoever they liked, and the Western Bulldogs could go on a spending spree with the millions they’ve accrued at the expense of the AFL’s richest clubs.
Is that how true equalisation works?
Why didn’t the AFL just raise the salary cap of all clubs to the same level as the Swans, and simply say, “We’re raising the cap for all clubs for this reason,” when the COLA was implemented, rather than having it all?
Yes, it would have made it difficult for the poorer clubs to be able to pay it, however such mercy was never afforded to Fitzroy or South Melbourne. It was merge, move, or die.
The AFL introduced a points system in the draft to appease Victorian club bosses who were not happy about the Northern clubs having academies. The big fear was they were making ready-made superstars like Isaac Heeney and Callum Mills, but really they’re there to help grow the game in traditional rugby league and rugby union states. Heeney incidentally would have been lost to rugby league, and possibly to the Newcastle Knights, had it not been for the academies.
The AFL has been clueless in handling expansion in the Northern states; how long will it be before the Greater Western Sydney Giants end up suffering a similar fate to that of the Swans and Lions?
Presently, the AFL cannot do enough for the fledging club, having spent millions. The Giants, who were rushed in, have been propped up to be an instant success, considering they have four NRL Western Sydney heavyweight clubs to deal with. GWS have been given the world at the expense of traditional established clubs, never mind the disregard for the Swans or Lions.
Fortunately for the AFL, Wests Tigers are in a mess with a revolving door of coaches and boardroom dramas, and the Parramatta Eels have been in dire straits for several years. The Eels, however, have one of the healthiest membership bases, as do the Canterbury Bulldogs, while the Penrith Panthers are not performing as well as anticipated.
These clubs know the game the AFL is playing with the Giants and will do whatever it takes to ensure they’re always in front. The Panthers have just established a multi-million dollar academy of their own, even so NRL club bosses are heaping pressure on those running the game, knowing there is real competition for hearts and minds going on.
After the disastrous Super League War, the NRL baulked at expansion. Like the AFL, which has ten Victorian based clubs, the NRL has ten New South Wales based clubs, nine of which are based in Sydney. The NRL learned the hard way in 1995 that if you’re going to expand, there needs to be a plan for the current established clubs.
While the NRL is being tempted to consider Perth again, it has rightly held off, making sure the ground work is being done before it can happen.
The AFL has been brave in expanding into regions that could prove to be a money drain, at the same time it seems to have been done at cost of the integrity of the game, and in the process, it has hurt the brands that helped made expansion into New South Wales and Queensland possible in the first place.
It is a disgrace the AFL has allowed the Lions and the Swans to endure the harsh treatment they have, and if supporters of either club feel cheated and insulted, the game may end up doing irreparable damage to its future in the northern states.
That will have meant expansion was done in vain, nothing more, nothing less. Hence the disillusionment – for me, the AFL is not the same game it once was.
April 27th 2017 @ 12:28pm
DB said | April 27th 2017 @ 12:28pm | ! Report
Even after reading that I fail to see what the issue is. I can only guess that Lions Swans and Suns aren’t going to well so it’s the AFL’s fault. Perhaps you guys were on the AFL teat for too long.
What has the NRL done to make you say they have a better admin?
April 27th 2017 @ 12:35pm
Sal said | April 27th 2017 @ 12:35pm | ! Report
Agree the trade ban is ridiculous, but you do realise you have played in 5 grand finals since 2005 right?? You have had a decent period at the top of the table and this is your first bad year in a long time and you are blaming the AFL? You have a well run club with a host of talented youngsters, I think Swans will rebound quickly. It is difficult to have much sympathy for you when you have had a decade of incredible success and at the first sign of your team on the decline you jump ship, as a Melbourne supporter I haven’t seen my team in the finals for over a decade but I’m not blaming anyone else and I’m sticking fast through the bad times, that’s what true supporters do.
April 27th 2017 @ 12:44pm
Sal said | April 27th 2017 @ 12:44pm | ! Report
I do support the northern academies and agree that the swans and Giants are entitled to the youngsters they develop.
April 27th 2017 @ 12:48pm
spruce moose said | April 27th 2017 @ 12:48pm | ! Report
I get where you come from in this article but you’ve blatantly disregarded some other home truths.
The AFL have spent an inordinate sum of money on Brisbane and the Gold Coast in the past 5 years. They wouldn’t have spent anywhere near this much on a Victorian club.
COLA was also a phenomenal concession that was afforded to Sydney, despite numerous studies concluding that property ownership aside, Sydney is no more or less expensive than any other city in Australia.
Plus the millions of dollars and the (now completely unfair) stacking of draft picks for GWS so they could build a team of near super-humans at the expense of poor performing clubs who couldn’t get that talent in the draft as a result.
The AFL delivered three premierships to Brisbane. Sydney have been in 5 grand finals in 12 seasons. The AFL can only give so much before the market has to take over.
The market has emphatically made its thoughts clear in Brisbane – they aren’t going to ever be enamoured with AFL. Even during the Lions golden era, they never sold out the Gabba for home and away games.
The Gold Coast? Well, despite what all the ‘consultants’ say, they simply are never going to like sport. A revolving door of rugby league teams, a (very) poor AFL team, a succession of poor crowds for other marquee events. You can’t just tip money down the drain. Both the NRL and AFL would be better off cutting their losses at the gold coast and relocating to more viable areas (i.e like a rugby league team in Perth, and an AFL team in Tasmania (or even a 3rd in Adelaide/Perth).
It is wrong for people to think the AFL should be constantly subsidising clubs outside of the heartland.
April 27th 2017 @ 12:52pm
Bob said | April 27th 2017 @ 12:52pm | ! Report
Another Swans fan with their huge array of gifts that have enabled them to stay near the top of the ladder for nigh on 20 years complaining. This is what is bringing the antagonism towards the Swans. Pure and simple.
April 27th 2017 @ 12:56pm
Perry Bridge said | April 27th 2017 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
I have sympathy for you – and Collingwood was the club most eager to lure back the Swans Victorian recruits (Anthony Rocca and Paul Licuria chief among them), and the Pies didn’t hold back on getting Nathan Buckley over (although efforts to get Brett Chalmers somewhat backfired).
So – I can see the need for the COLA for the Swans and Brisbane too. Clearly most the talent still comes from Vic and AFL heartland states and many of those kids desire to get back into the Melbourne bubble, play at the ‘G in front of family and friends.
The irony is that few QLD and NSW recruits who got picked up by clubs outside of those states have made their way back home. Lenny Hayes didn’t return to NSW. Nick Riewoldt has never returned to QLD. The Lions made good with Akermanis and Voss who stayed loyal to their adoptive (at a young age) home state – why did Nick Riewoldt never return ‘home’?
The Academy system was a tad flawed – a kid from Albury/Lavington really should NOT be able to be locked away into the GWS academy. That was a poor, poor design.
However – that said – one of the strengths of the Sydney Swans over the years has been the number of NSW born and bred captains (and coaches) they have had.
Back from the relocation with Ricky Quade as coach. Through captains such as Denis Carroll, Paul Kelly, Brett Kirk, Jarod McVeigh, Kieran Jack, Craig Bolton…. John Longmire the current coach. Most of those names are from the NSW side of the Murray up to Wagga. A fairly strong footy region. Not sure it’s right to lock that up for GWS only. Not sure it’s right to deny the Swans access.
The problem though is how much of a free draft should there be? So long as (and I love it) the father son exists to allow tradition to be retained – then we have a compromised draft – so, the newer clubs in particular need some mechanism to balance it all out.
re the AFL funds – “Where does all the money the AFL gets from its sponsorship and TV rights go, if it’s not going to the clubs?” – – well, the AFL is more than just the top tier competition. It is the keeper of the code – the responsibility to the game now and into the future is crucial. The current crop of players and there managers and AFLPA sometimes forget that the game and most the (biggest) clubs existed long before they were born and should outlive them comfortably. That said – the VFL once owned VFL Park – and sadly state Govt torpedoed that venue – that the AFL now again owns a stadium is a great thing for the game and will benefit players/clubs.
btw – it’s funny seeing you speak of the NRL and Perth. Perhaps you don’t consider it a disgrace that the NRL gave up on Gosford and might be tempted to give up on Newcastle? Perhaps you don’t consider it a disgrace that the NRL is still so heavily NSW/Sydney centric and after all this time the Storm are still no more than a FIFO club with it’s feeder team up in QLD – and how much love has the NRL ever shown the Storm?? Far, far less than the AFL has to the northern AFL clubs.
By far the greatest thing the AFL has done is to get to the point of 2 clubs in each mainland state – you now have 2 local derbies each year in each mainland state. In NSW and QLD there are double the chances to play Auskick at half time of an AFL game, to get school/clinic visits etc. These are good things. The AFL ain’t perfect and they are in part conflicted – but – they’re in it for the long term and unlike the NRL for much of it’s recent history – the AFL is non-profit and the clubs not privately owned. Contrast to other codes and it’s a far more pleasant ‘beast’.