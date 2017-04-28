I didn’t want to leave Bulldogs: Reynolds

Departing Canterbury star Josh Reynolds was apprehensive about Kieran Foran’s impending arrival but insists he wanted to stay at the NRL club.
But a four-year NRL deal to join Wests Tigers, reportedly worth close to a million dollars a year, was too good to pass up.
“I definitely would have stayed for a little bit less at the Dogs,” Reynolds told Fairfax.
“But when the difference is life-changing, how do you say no?”
The five-eighth said he has no ill will towards the Bulldogs and claims he wasn’t pushed out by their efforts to court Warriors playmaker Foran.
But not having the chance to play alongside New Zealand international hurts.
“It does hurt a bit because he’s (Foran) coming to the club I love, and I would have loved to have stayed,” Reynolds said.
“When I heard they might be signing him I was a bit scared because I wasn’t sure how I was going to fit in.
“The reality is that someone is going to have to go and I really didn’t think that was going to be me.
“I really wanted to stay.”
Reynolds, considered the heart and soul of Canterbury, said the decision to leave crushed him and he was worried people would think of him as a lesser person.
Not being able to take the Bulldogs to a premiership also weighs heavily.
“”We’ve had a really good team for six years but we still haven’t won the comp. We should have won a comp,” he said.
“Is it my fault? Maybe I’ve got a bit to do with it. I don’t know.”
April 28th 2017 @ 8:05am
The Barry said | April 28th 2017 @ 8:05am
Heartbreaking. Reynolds is my second favourite Dogs player of all time. Local junior to boot.
I know all fans have to go through this but that doesn’t make it any less disappointing.
Good luck to Reynolds for next season and his career. I’ll be cheering for the Tigers when they’re not playing the Dogs and will always follow Reynolds.
He’s had five full seasons of first grade. In that time the Dogs have made the semis five times and appeared in two grand finals.
Reynolds finished 5th in the 2012 Dally Ms and 6th in 2013. He was also part of the Blues only winning team in the past eleven series.
Not the greatest player to strap on a boot but no one ever gave more for their club. Capable of the big play when his team needed it, Reynolds has been under rated as just a scrapper when his skillset is broader than that.
I watched a couple of his YouTube highlight reels this week. Anyone that thinks he’s just a grub should do the same.
It’s hard to express how shattered I am at this news (still) but good luck Josh and thanks for everything.