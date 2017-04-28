North Queensland Cowboys vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

The Parramatta Eels will attempt to turn their woeful record in Townsville around when they face the North Queensland Cowboys, who could be boosted by the return of Johnathan Thurston. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
The big storyline of the match is the likely return of Thurston. He was injured a few weeks ago and joined a growing list watching on from the sidelines for the Cowboys.
While Thurston has only been named on the reserves for the match, given he has been named for the Kangaroos next Friday, there is every chance he will play.
His fill-in, John Asiata has done a solid job in the halves, but there is no matching Thurston and will be a much needed boost for the Cowboys, who are also without Lachlan Coote and Matt Scott, just to name a few.
Despite their list of injuries, North Queensland have remained competitive and come into this match sitting sixth on the table, having beaten the Newcastle Knights last week. Their biggest problem though has been playing 80 minutes, and that’s not something Thurston can fix on his own.
When they have been switched on and playing well though, the Cowboys look like world beaters and so if they can do that with Thurston back on the field, there is no reason they won’t run up quite a score.
The Eels, on the other hand have picked up two much-needed wins in the last fortnight after a slow start to the season. Corey Norman looks to be slowly rediscovering his touch in the blue and gold, and they have moved to within touching distance of the top eight.
Parramatta had won just two of their first six, but now sit with four and four. Unfortunately, scrappy victories where they only just got the job done against the similarly struggling Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers last week doesn’t say a lot.
Still, their first half effort against the Panthers was a much better effort, and they looked to be finally on the right path. If they can string 80 minutes like that together, then the side could get to where they are supposed to be this year – premiership hopefuls.
Norman and his kicking game will be the key, especially given Kenny Edwards is lining up alongside him in the halves thanks to a Brad Takairangi injury.
The Eels have a terrible record in Townsville, having won just one of their last 11 matches at the venue.
Prediction
The Cowboys, with or without Thurston are going to be way too strong for a struggling Eels outfit who don’t have a good track record in North Queensland.
Cowboys by 12.
8:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:48pm |
8:46pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:46pm |
HALFTIME
A Clint Gutherson double has the Parramatta Eels well ahead of the North Queensland Cowboys, who are yet to register a point at the halftime break in Townsville.
The Eels came out firing at the start of the match and haven’t often looked like they were under much pressure, with the Cowboys struggling to mount any attacks.
Parramatta almost got the scoring underway in the first minutes, with Kenny Edwards putting in a sensational effort through the defence, but being denied by the video.
While the Eels do have the lead at the break, they haven’t yet hit top gear. Their forwards have been dominant, and Clint Gutherson has played outstanding footy, but Corey Norman and Will Smith haven’t quite clicked in the middle and they could quite easily have a few more tries on the board, with the Cowboys defence showing plenty of vulnerability.
The Cowboys though, are so far away from looking like their best and coach Paul Green has plenty to address in the sheds. Michael Morgan is once again struggling, and their forwards have been well and truly worked over.
Gutherson’s first try came in the ninth minute, with a play that started in their own end. Manu Ma’u put Corey Norman through the line, as he beat a few and then passed to Gutherson who scored with a diving effort in the corner.
His second try was scored 15 minutes later with another long range effort as Jennings burnt the defence from dummy half, then found Gutherson in a two-on-one situation, allowing the fullback to score under the sticks.
The Eels might not have added another try, but continued to dominate territory and a penalty goal on the stroke of halftime took the lead beyond two converted tries.
Parramatta up by 14 at the break then.
Score
North Queensland Cowboys 0
Parramatta Eels 14
8:45pm
Roberto said | 8:45pm |
NQ are struggling, would be a bonus if they even get a try or even a penalty goal.
8:47pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:47pm |
Struggling is an understatement at the moment. They have been woeful.
8:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:40pm |
8:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:40pm |
HALFTIME
The Eels will only have a single run as we head into the break, Vave bringing it back and being tackled by three.
Dominant start for the Eels. It’s Clint Gutherson 14, the Cowboys nothing and struggling at halftime in Townsville.
North Queensland Cowboys 0
Parramatta Eels 14
8:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:39pm |
40′ – PENALTY GOAL EELS, CLINT GUTHERSON
Cowboys 0
Eels 14
8:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:38pm |
39′ – Eels to take a penalty goal.
Cowboys 0
Eels 12
8:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:37pm |
39′ – Moeroa is heading off with a HIA after that high tackle.Doesn’t look in a good way.
Cowboys 0
Eels 12
8:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:37pm |
38′ – Ma’u and Vave with the first few runs for the Eels before Moeroa has a dig at the line and is hit high by Jensen.
Surely the Eels score here. They have just had too much possession on the Cowboys line.
Cowboys 0
Eels 12