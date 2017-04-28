North Queensland Cowboys vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

The Parramatta Eels will attempt to turn their woeful record in Townsville around when they face the North Queensland Cowboys, who could be boosted by the return of Johnathan Thurston. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).

The big storyline of the match is the likely return of Thurston. He was injured a few weeks ago and joined a growing list watching on from the sidelines for the Cowboys.

While Thurston has only been named on the reserves for the match, given he has been named for the Kangaroos next Friday, there is every chance he will play.

His fill-in, John Asiata has done a solid job in the halves, but there is no matching Thurston and will be a much needed boost for the Cowboys, who are also without Lachlan Coote and Matt Scott, just to name a few.

Despite their list of injuries, North Queensland have remained competitive and come into this match sitting sixth on the table, having beaten the Newcastle Knights last week. Their biggest problem though has been playing 80 minutes, and that’s not something Thurston can fix on his own.

When they have been switched on and playing well though, the Cowboys look like world beaters and so if they can do that with Thurston back on the field, there is no reason they won’t run up quite a score.

The Eels, on the other hand have picked up two much-needed wins in the last fortnight after a slow start to the season. Corey Norman looks to be slowly rediscovering his touch in the blue and gold, and they have moved to within touching distance of the top eight.

Parramatta had won just two of their first six, but now sit with four and four. Unfortunately, scrappy victories where they only just got the job done against the similarly struggling Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers last week doesn’t say a lot.

Still, their first half effort against the Panthers was a much better effort, and they looked to be finally on the right path. If they can string 80 minutes like that together, then the side could get to where they are supposed to be this year – premiership hopefuls.

Norman and his kicking game will be the key, especially given Kenny Edwards is lining up alongside him in the halves thanks to a Brad Takairangi injury.

The Eels have a terrible record in Townsville, having won just one of their last 11 matches at the venue.

Prediction

The Cowboys, with or without Thurston are going to be way too strong for a struggling Eels outfit who don’t have a good track record in North Queensland.

Cowboys by 12.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this match from 7:50pm (AEST) and don’t forget to get involved by dropping a comment below.