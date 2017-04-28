Players reject pay offer from Cricket Australia

Jason Krejza picks his Ashes side that will demolish England 5-0

Australian cricketers have rejected a pay offer they believe would create greater inequality between players.

Cricket Australia last month tabled a deal for total player payments of $419 million over five years which would do away with the two decade-old fixed revenue-sharing model.

But a proposal to only give international male players a chance to share in surplus revenue has proved a sticking point.

The Australian Cricketers Association have described the move as disrespectful to domestic players and short-changing women in the game.

“CA’s proposal denies female cricketers the opportunity to share in the games’ revenue,” the players’ union said in a statement on Friday.

“(It) disrespects the value of domestic cricketers and the role they play in Australian cricket (and) creates inequity amongst the playing groups.

“It is unfair for CA to create a situation, via its offer, that some players playing in a domestic team enjoy revenue share and other do not.”

The ACA has instead proposed an updated fixed revenue model which would give CA a 55 per cent share for running the game and 22.5 per cent each for players and grassroots cricket.

Under their offer, CA claims the average salary for a Southern Stars player was set to jump from $79,000 to $179,000, with the average for domestic female players to rocket from $22,000 to $52,000.

The governing body claimed the average income for international male players, inclusive of match fees and performance bonuses, would be $1.45 million by 2021-22 under the deal.

That’s an increase of 25 per cent on 2016-17 ($1.16m).

The ACA has previously described the revenue-sharing model as a bedrock for Australian cricket growth.

It said players were prepared to be exposed to its “ups and downs”.

“Players are prepared to increase their exposure to revenue risk given their preparedness to share any underachievement of revenue forecasts as part of a revamped revenue share model,” the group said.