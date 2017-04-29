Flanagan: Don’t pick Gal for NSW side

Too little too late as the Broncos hold off fast finishing Panthers

NSW are in more trouble than people think if they need to resort to pulling Paul Gallen out of representative retirement for this year’s State of Origin series.

That’s the opinion of Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan, who scoffed at suggestions his club captain could make a shock comeback for the Blues this year.

After Gallen this week made the shock decision to captain City in next week’s City-Country fixture, both he and coach Laurie Daley left the door ajar on a possible Origin return.

However, Flanagan was quick to shoot down the idea, claiming the Blues are in dire straits if they send an SOS for the oldest active player in the competition.

“I think that’s just Gal playing the game. Gal’s retired from Origin,” Flanagan said.

“If we have to pick Gal, NSWRL in general has got a problem. I think the Wade Grahams, the (Boyd) Cordners, the (Tyson) Frizells and all those types of players are ready to go.

“Gal could probably play front row there, but some of the NSW front-rowers need to pull their finger out if they need to pick Paul Gallen.”

Gallen refused to buy into the possibility at the City Country jersey reveal this week, while Daley conceded his former captain was still among the state’s best front-rowers.

The 35-year-old is currently equal second behind Queensland skippe rCameron Smith on the Dally M table this season after making the most hit-ups over the opening two months.

Flanagan said there were contributing factors to Gallen’s strong start to the season.

“Gal winning the comp last year took a bit of pressure off him. It topped off a fantastic career, and there’s not a lot of pressure on him at the moment,” he said.

“He’s playing good football, he knows what he means to the team. There’s a combination of many things that contribute to Paul’s form.”

Aaron Woods is all but certain to retain his starting prop spot, and is likely to be joined in the middle by fellow incumbents Graham, Frizell, and Josh Jackson.

James Tamou, David Klemmer and Andrew Fifita were on the bench, leaving Cordner, Shannon Boyd and Trent Merrin as possible replacements for the vacant spot.