North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Gold Coast Suns: AFL live scores, blog

The 0-5 North Melbourne Kangaroos are at home against the Gold Coast Suns, and they don’t want that record to become 0-6. Join The Roar for live scores and highlights from 7:25pm (AEST).
Despite being in front for 53 per cent of their game time this year, the Roos sit in 17th spot on the ladder, their five losses to start the season making it ten consecutive defeats for the club, dating back to Brent Harvey’s record-breaking 427th match against St Kilda in Round 19, 2016.
Harvey is gone, along with fellow veterans Drew Petrie, Nick Dal Santo and Michael Firrito, and with Brad Scott sending the experienced Andrew Swallow and Lindsay Thomas back to the VFL this week, the Roos look as fresh-faced as they’ve been in some time.
Their young players have shown more than glimpses this year, with Jy Simpkin’s craftiness around goal, Kayne Turner’s tackling pressure and speed and emergency Braydon Preuss’ strength around stoppages a light at the end of the tunnel for long-suffering North fans.
But those same fans would also point out that the side really should be 3-2, with heartbreaking losses to Geelong (one point), the Western Bulldogs (three points) and Fremantle (five points) all coming after the Roos had built up sizeable leads.
Their loss to the Dockers last week, having led from the 21-minute mark of the first quarter until Shane Kersten’s snapped winner with 44 seconds left, was particularly galling, and their senior core of leaders, including captain Jack Ziebell, have been heavily scrutinised by the media this week.
The Suns would know a fair bit about scrutiny, having endured the same after their Round 2 thumping at the hands of GWS, but a pair of victories over Hawthorn and Carlton got the monkey off their back.
A crushing 67-point loss to Adelaide last week was expected, and even had a bright spot, with youngster Callum Ah Chee enjoying a breakout game with five goals.
Gary Ablett and Michael Barlow were excellent again in midfield, Adam Saad and Jarrod Harbrow provided their customary run from half-back, and Tom Lynch proved once again he is one of the best key forwards in the competition.
The loss of Steven May and Rory Thompson down back was apparent, however, with the Crows piling on 23 goals for the match against a defence that looks shaky at best.
Neither are back this week, and to make matters worse, running midfielder David Swallow hasn’t made the trip down to Melbourne, with Jesse Lonergan replacing him.
According to the Suns, the former No.1 draft pick has been “rested”, but given he has looked proppy this season and has had two consecutive seasons derailed by knee injuries, it wouldn’t surprise if there was more to his absence than met the eye.
Prediction
For the first time this season, North start a game as favourites, and while we’ve seen them be more than competitive as underdogs, it remains to be seen how their inexperienced side will cope with being truly expected to win, especially with the added pressure of having squandered multiple victory opportunities in the first five rounds.
Ultimately, though, the Roos’ key position players both forward and back are their major strength, and with May and Thompson still sidelined, the Suns’ defence may be unable to stop them kicking a winning score.
North Melbourne by 16 points
Ben Cunnington was the Roos’ best player against the Dockers last week, finishing with 29 touches in a bullocking performance in midfield, and in his 150th game, the popular 25-year old will want to make the occasion a memorable one.
Can the Roos right the wrongs of their season so far and give their fans something to smile about? Or will Tom Lynch and the Suns break their hearts yet again?
7:38pm
Tim Miller said | 7:38pm | ! Report
North mop up across half-back and Gibson sends it in towards Wood, can’t mark but the ball spills free and Hrovat receives a soft free kick in the pocket for a push! He’s a classy young player, and he snaps it through with ease on the left foot!
North Melbourne 2.2 (14)
Gold Coast 1.2 (8)
Q1, 11.20 left
7:37pm
Tim Miller said | 7:37pm | ! Report
North Melbourne pressing forward, Higgins snaps towards the goalsquare…and Ablett receives a free kick on the wing after Robbie Tarrant threw him to the ground while coming towards the interchange bench! Poor discipline, and the Suns get it out in unconventional fashion.
7:35pm
Tim Miller said | 7:35pm | ! Report
BEHIND NORTH MELBOURNE
Higgins breaks out of a stoppage 20m from the North goal, handpasses in front of Atley who gives to Macmillan in space 40 out, has time to spend it but misses to the left.
North Melbourne 1.2 (8)
Gold Coast 1.2 (8)
Q1, 13.13 left
7:34pm
Tim Miller said | 7:34pm | ! Report
BEHIND NORTH MELBOURNE
Simpkin gets it out of the contest and finds Williams, whose kick long is marked strongly by Brown in the pocket! Goes with the banana right on the boundary, but misses to the near side.
North Melbourne 1.1 (7)
Gold Coast 1.2 (8)
Q1, 14.16 left
7:32pm
Tim Miller said | 7:32pm | ! Report
GOAL GOLD COAST
Suns burst out of the centre via Ablett, finds Sexton on half-forward and he centres it to Lynch just inside the 50. Roos defence caught out by the fast break. Lynch kicked seven last time he was here against Carlton, and from 45 doesn’t even make the goal umpire move! Suns back in front.
North Melbourne 1.0 (6)
Gold Coast 1.2 (8)
Q1, 15.07 left
7:30pm
Tim Miller said | 7:30pm | ! Report
GOAL NORTH MELBOURNE
Gibson finds Mullett in midfield and the Roos are away. Pass to Mason Wood, who handpasses to Tarrant streaming forward and Robbie finds Big Ben Brown leading out ahead of Leslie! Perfect transition footy from the Roos. 30 out, directly in front, Brown’s kick is perfect! Roos away!
North Melbourne 1.0 (6)
Gold Coast 0.2 (2)
Q1, 15.54 left
7:27pm
Tim Miller said | 7:27pm | ! Report
BEHIND GOLD COAST
Suns repel the North defensive foray well, Hall gives to Witts who spots up Jack Martin. 45 out on a tight angle, it drifts across the face and Goldstein sees it over for another behind.
North Melbourne 0.0 (0)
Gold Coast 0.2 (2)
Q1, 18.18 left
7:26pm
Tim Miller said | 7:26pm | ! Report
BEHIND GOLD COAST
Early forward foray from the Suns, Lyons handpasses out of congestion to Harbrow, who has a shot off one step from the 50, but Tarrant thumps it through from the goalsquare.
North Melbourne 0.0 (0)
Gold Coast 0.1 (1)
Q1, 19.09 left
7:25pm
Tim Miller said | 7:25pm | ! Report
Ball bounced, Anderson with the first kick forward, ball still in dispute and we have another ball up just on the Suns’ side of the centre square.
7:25pm
Tim Miller said | 7:25pm | ! Report
Robbie Tarrant taking the dangerous Lynch. Goldstein vs Witts in the ruck. Away we go…
7:23pm
Tim Miller said | 7:23pm | ! Report
Toss of the coin and Jack Ziebell wins it for North, and they will kick to the Coventry End; right of the screen. Play seconds away.
7:18pm
Tim Miller said | 7:18pm | ! Report
Good evening and welcome to tonight’s game between the winless North Melbourne and the Gold Coast Suns, live from Etihad Stadium!
Remarkably, the Suns have won more games even at Etihad than the Roos this year (1), though North are favourites heading into this one. They’ve dropped a couple of veterans in Andrew Swallow and Lindsay Thomas for this one; what kind of impact will that have?
One late change for the Suns, with Kade Kolodjashnij out with an illness and replaced by Matt Shaw. Based on last week, Kolodjashnij was likely going to play as a makeshift tall defender with Steven May and Rory Thompson out, so his absence could be vital.
Only minutes away from the first bounce. Will the Roos join the Swans on 0-6? Or will they finally get the points after squandering winning chances earlier this year?