Players to Cricket Australia: Show us the money

West Indian debutant joins the hall of shame with this leave

One of the worst balls you'll ever see

Australian cricketers have rejected a pay offer, but their governing body is . confident a new five-year deal with will be completed by the June 30 deadline.

The Australian Cricketers’ Association in a statement on Friday declared Cricket Australia’s proposal was a win for cricket administrators but a loss for cricket.’.

A.proposal to only give international male players a chance to share in surplus revenue has proved a sticking point.

The ACA have described the move as disrespectful to domestic players and short-changing women in the game.

CA last month tabled a deal for total player payments of $419 million over five years which would do away with the two decade-old fixed revenue-sharing model.

However, ACA officials say their male and female members at both domestic and international level remain committed to that model.

“Because that’s something they believe works and it’s important that continues on for the next MOU and for the generations going forward,” ACA chief executive Alistair Nicholson said.

“In the proposal that we reviewed and then in our discussions with key players in the board, we weren’t able to see where the model that has worked well, why it’s been called out of date or unviable.”

The ACA has proposed an updated fixed revenue model which would give CA a 55 per cent share for running the game and 22.5 per cent each for players and grassroots cricket.

The ACA said it remained intent on the new Memorandum of Understanding being settled before the end of the current financial year when all international players’ (and many domestic players’) contracts expire.

CA boss James Sutherland was disappointed the ACA had chosen not to progress discussions.

“I must make it clear that the analysis presented by the ACA today contains many errors,” Sutherland said.

“We have offered to provide them with realistic financial scenarios, an opportunity they have not taken up.

“I also reject any suggestion that we would hide money from the players. They receive full audited accounts, and we have always been fair and honest with our players.

“We understand their commitment to the existing model, but the fact is that the world has changed, and it needs to be updated to take that into account.”

Sutherland said guaranteed payments would be raised by 58 per cent from $229 million in the current MOU to $362 million.

The governing body claimed the average income for international male players, inclusive of match fees and performance bonuses, would be $1.45 million by 2021-22 under the deal.

That’s an increase of 25 per cent on 2016-17 ($1.16m).

CA claims the average salary for a Southern Stars player was set to jump from $79,000 to $179,000, with the average for domestic female players to rocket from $22,000 to $52,000.

He said minimum and average hourly pay will be the same for state men and women in 2017/18.and females at domestic and international levels would get pay increases of more than 150 per cent, enabling them to pursue a professional career.