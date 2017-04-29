West Coast Eagles vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL live scores, blog

Charlie Dixon gut-runs 80 metres to put on pressure, gets tossed aside

The Fremantle Dockers and West Coast Eagles go head to head tonight in the biggest West Australian match of the year – its derby time folks! Join The Roar from 8:10pm AEST for scores and a live blog of the match.

It’s undoubtedly one of the biggest rivalries in football, and tonight, with both teams out looking for redemption of sorts, it’s set to be a classic.

Fremantle are looking to bury the shambolic year that was 2016 as best they can, and so far look to be right on track.

Over the last two weeks the Dockers have toughed out two incredibly tough wins by less than a goal, following on from a wonderful victory over the reigning premiers just prior.

West Coast have been great at home, but stumbled badly against Hawthorn last week in a match many people thought they would dominate.

They too sit with three wins and two losses, and will be itching to jump ahead of their hometown rivals.

Fremantle’s success begins with Nat Fyfe – missing most of last year through injury, the Dockers superstar skipper has not missed a beat in the current season, and I’m expecting him to really remind us just how good he is tonight.

Lachie Neale has found form after a slow start as well, and will certainly need to play a role if the Dockers are to win.

The Fremantle forward line is looking far better than it has in recent times with the acquisitions of Cam McCarthy and Shane Kersten.

The disciplined West Coast defence will have their hands full with the new look side, and a fascinating battle awaits.

Speedster Stephen Hill is out injured, replaced by promising youngster Harley Balic.

Josh J Kennedy is the man for the Eagles. The competition’s best goalkicker can make a big statement tonight and if he does, it’s hard to see the West Coast losing.

Elliot Yeo is one to keep an eye on – the sometimes inconsistent utility has been brilliant this season and looks ready to take the next step into stardom.

Luke Shuey will look to control the middle will Andrew Gaff will give plenty of run.

Mark LeCras needs a big game after a quieter start to the year, especially with injury forcing Jamie Cripps out of the team.

Will Schofield and Jackson Nelson are the other two outs for the Eagles, with debutant Kurt Mutimer coming in along with Sam Mitchell and Jon Giles.

Prediction

A real toss of the coin here. Something’s telling me the Dockers might sneak home in a thriller.

Fremantle by 3.

Will it be the Fremantle Dockers or West Coast Eagles who become toast of the town tonight? Join The Roar from 8:10pm AEST to find out – follow our live blog and join the discussion!