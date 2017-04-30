How the recruits and draftees are going: Carlton (Part 1)

Most recently, I discussed how Brisbane’s recruits and draftees are going. In today’s article, I am moving on to a look in at how Carlton’s recruits and draftees are travelling five rounds into 2017.

Billie Smedts – Traded from Geelong with #63 and 2017 first round pick for Zach Tuohy and a 2017 second round pick, Smedts is injury-prone. He struggled with injury at Geelong and hasn’t set the world on fire. In the seniors, he has an average of 16.5 disposals so far this year. After being dropped, he has played one VFL game, gaining 21 disposals.

Caleb Marchbank – Traded from GWS with Jarrod Pickett and 2017 second round pick for #45, #58, and 2017 first round pick.

He is another who has struggled with injury in his time at GWS, but is playing brilliant footy at Carlton this year. He has got 99 disposals and 44 marks across six games, and is developing nicely, looking like he will be worth a first-round pick in years to come.

Rhys Palmer – Traded from GWS for #135

Palmer, at his third AFL club, hasn’t played much footy this year, playing only one game in the seniors against Essendon.

In his only game at any level this year, he gained 12 disposals. He is currently on the injury list with a knee injury in which he is expected to return next week. He seems like an OK pick-up, but is probably more a depth player.

Sam Petrevski-Seton – #6 2016 AFL Draft

Petrevski-Seton debuted in Round 1 against Richmond despite playing no pre-season games, and he has played well at AFL level.

Across six games, he has gained 87 disposals and kicked three majors. He certainly has not looked out of place in the seniors, and looks to be a future star in the guernsey number 5.

Zac Fisher – #27 2016 AFL Draft

Fisher, wearing the number 25 once worn by stars Brendan Fevola and Anthony Koutifides, played well in Round 1 of the VFL, getting 16 disposals and kicking two majors, resulting in his AFL debut in Round 4 against the Suns.

In the seniors so far, he has gained 40 disposals and one goal over three games. Young Zac Fisher looks like an exciting and promising prospect.

Harrison Macreadie – #47 2016 AFL Draft

Macreadie was a Giants Academy prospect, who was bid on by the Blues, and the Giants decided not to match. So far, he has gained 39 disposals, and seems to be a very promising defender for the Blues.

Cameron Polson – #59 2016 AFL Draft

Polson has had a good start to his career, making his debut against Port Adelaide in Round 5. He gained a total of 58 disposals and a goal over two games in the VFL. In his only AFL game, he gained 11 disposals.

I won’t say that this kid will be a star in years to come, but could be a solid player for the Blues.

Patrick Kerr – #65 2016 AFL Draft

Kerr has started the year in the VFL, kicking one goal across two games. As a tall forward, it’s hard to tell his potential this early in the season, so hopefully by Part 2, I have a larger view of what he could be in the future.

Kym LeBois – #5 2016 AFL Rookie Draft

LeBois played in the pre-season, and looks like he has potential. He is currently sidelined with a quad injury, and should return in 1-2 weeks.

Alex Silvagni – #23 2016 AFL Rookie Draft

The former Dockers defender has looked like a quality mature-age rookie, making his debut against Sydney. He has been in the top six players for the Northern Blues in both VFL games, and could possibly have a few good years at the Ol’ Navy Blues.

