Kieran Read goes down, but is Sam Cane really the best replacement?

An injury sustained by Kieran Read in Super Rugby this weekend means the All Black captain could potentially miss the first Test against the British and Irish Lions in June.

If previous selection history is anything to go by and Read is unavailable, Sam Cane will be promoted to skipper. Is Cane really the best captaincy candidate?

Cane is a very fine footballer, but two issues need to be addressed in regards to his suitably to mentor the All Blacks.

Is Cane the best openside in New Zealand and is his judgment under pressure superior to other contenders for the roll?

Cane has proven to be a solid All Black, but a captain should demand inclusion in the team without question. Ardie Savea and Matt Todd are both playing better rugby in 2017 and appear to offer far more than Cane can.

Statistics in Super Rugby reveal both Todd and Savea to be superior in both attack and defence.

Savea is an anomaly with ball in hand. This season he has had 71 carries for a gain of 319 metres, nearly 200 more than Cane and Todd. Savea’s explosiveness offers something genially different from other loose forwards, an area where the Lions should really challenge New Zealand.

Savea has thrown 51 passes this season, one more than Todd and 19 more than Cane. Todd’s link play has really improved this year and he has played a hand in many of the Crusaders’ tries with his support and instincts.

Savea’s energy off the bench for the All Blacks was palpable in most Tests in 2016 and his form against Argentina, his best start, was bustling and effective. Todd played a blinder at Eden Park against Australia and many critics suggested at the time he could have usurped his Chiefs rival as the number one number seven.

Why is Cane top dog? It is said his defensive qualities are unrivalled. His work rate and physicality at the breakdown is apparently peerless.

This is not true. Both Savea (64) and Todd (63) have made more tackles than Cane (56) this season. Additionally, Savea and Todd head Cane in turnovers won.

The Chiefs should have secured a bonus point against the Sunwolves on Saturday. The surprisingly tenacious visitors were reduced to 13 players late in Hamilton leaving the Chiefs well poised to gain a three try advantage.

With the last scrum of the game five metres short of the Sunwolves line, and with the tourists missing two outside backs, the Chiefs inexplicitly took a scrum in centre field with a split backline and formed forward pods and attempted to muscle over.

Why not run an 8/9 and create an overlap?

Why, when another scrum was set closer to the touchline, arrange the backs in a staircase formation and just put the ball through the hands?

Cane’s judgment against relatively weak opposition showed panic and a lack of imagination.

Would Cane’s leadership stand up to the rigours of the Lions?

Dane Coles (when fit again) and Sam Whitelock (still unbeaten) are certain starters in June and bring greater experience and judgment than Cane who, removing partisan emotion from the equation, is behind the leading pack.