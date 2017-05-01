Roosters are suffering under Trent Robinson

After coming up short against the Warriors today, despite a glut of possession and a plethora of try-scoring opportunities, the Roosters are looking anything but premiership contenders.

I feel it’s time that the coach, deservingly, came under some scrutiny for their poor form over the past few years.

As I’ve said before, in a previous article last year, extending Robinson’s contract was a mistake and I’m now 100 per cent certain that he needs to go before the Roosters enjoy any real success and the players at the club get to realise their potential.

Don’t get me wrong – I have absolutely no problems with Robinson as a person. However, as a coach I believe that he is way out of his depths and the top job is beyond his coaching capabilities. Just look at the drop in form of the likes of Latrell Mitchell, Connor Watson, Ryan Matterson etc.

They were all playing brilliant football when they first came under Robinson’s charge and looked like setting the rugby league world on fire. But, like Jackson Hastings, a short time under Robinson saw their creativity stifled and the Roosters are poorer for it.

The Roosters are an extremely poorly-disciplined side and Robinson has failed to address the issue and the Roosters will continue to lose games as a result. You cannot win football games when you constantly allow the opposition to march down field via penalties that are a result of lousy discipline.

If the Roosters players are constantly holding players down because they need to do so in order for their teammates to get back on side, then I would suggest there might be a lack of fitness. Again, this is the coaches responsibility.

The same goes for their worryingly high rate of penalties conceded for offside. Apart from that, they have no structure to their play. It’s just the same old boring pattern every set of six and they don’t seem to be able to spread the football like other teams do. They have no creativity, no x-factor.

This, I believe, comes down to the fact that they’re poorly coached and also the fact that they have no game plan. Their extremely high error rate and worrying missed tackle rate are another two areas of their game that are indicative of being poorly coached.

The Roosters have won a few games this year, sure, but they were extremely lucky to hang on for the majority of those games and their position on the ladder flatters them immensely.

I used to think Nick Politis was a smart, discerning man who had an eye for talent. However, given that he signed Robinson until the end of 2019, I now believe otherwise.

For a team which boasts such a talented line-up on paper, the Roosters form can only be described as woeful and one can only deduce from that form that 2017 will be a season of unfulfilled potential, again, due to the wrong choice of coach. And until the Roosters find a decent, experienced coach, things won’t get much better.