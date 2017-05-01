Roosters are suffering under Trent Robinson

After coming up short against the Warriors today, despite a glut of possession and a plethora of try-scoring opportunities, the Roosters are looking anything but premiership contenders.
I feel it’s time that the coach, deservingly, came under some scrutiny for their poor form over the past few years.
As I’ve said before, in a previous article last year, extending Robinson’s contract was a mistake and I’m now 100 per cent certain that he needs to go before the Roosters enjoy any real success and the players at the club get to realise their potential.
Don’t get me wrong – I have absolutely no problems with Robinson as a person. However, as a coach I believe that he is way out of his depths and the top job is beyond his coaching capabilities. Just look at the drop in form of the likes of Latrell Mitchell, Connor Watson, Ryan Matterson etc.
They were all playing brilliant football when they first came under Robinson’s charge and looked like setting the rugby league world on fire. But, like Jackson Hastings, a short time under Robinson saw their creativity stifled and the Roosters are poorer for it.
The Roosters are an extremely poorly-disciplined side and Robinson has failed to address the issue and the Roosters will continue to lose games as a result. You cannot win football games when you constantly allow the opposition to march down field via penalties that are a result of lousy discipline.
If the Roosters players are constantly holding players down because they need to do so in order for their teammates to get back on side, then I would suggest there might be a lack of fitness. Again, this is the coaches responsibility.
The same goes for their worryingly high rate of penalties conceded for offside. Apart from that, they have no structure to their play. It’s just the same old boring pattern every set of six and they don’t seem to be able to spread the football like other teams do. They have no creativity, no x-factor.
This, I believe, comes down to the fact that they’re poorly coached and also the fact that they have no game plan. Their extremely high error rate and worrying missed tackle rate are another two areas of their game that are indicative of being poorly coached.
The Roosters have won a few games this year, sure, but they were extremely lucky to hang on for the majority of those games and their position on the ladder flatters them immensely.
I used to think Nick Politis was a smart, discerning man who had an eye for talent. However, given that he signed Robinson until the end of 2019, I now believe otherwise.
For a team which boasts such a talented line-up on paper, the Roosters form can only be described as woeful and one can only deduce from that form that 2017 will be a season of unfulfilled potential, again, due to the wrong choice of coach. And until the Roosters find a decent, experienced coach, things won’t get much better.
May 1st 2017 @ 7:40am
Stu said | May 1st 2017 @ 7:40am | ! Report
Is this satire?
May 1st 2017 @ 7:52am
Con Scortis said | May 1st 2017 @ 7:52am | ! Report
Far out, some people are hard to please! Robbo takes the Roosters to the Minor Premiership three years in a row (2013, 14 and 15) and wins the comp in 2013. Has one poor year in 2016, mainly because the first 8-10 rounds they had no Pearce, no Cordner, no JWH, and two rookies in the halves.
The Roosters will be OK in 2017.
May 1st 2017 @ 7:57am
Benny said | May 1st 2017 @ 7:57am | ! Report
Whilst I agree he shouldn’t be free of scrutiny, you have made a lot of over exaggerations in this article. For example, “poor form over the past few years”. 3 Minor premierships, one bad year and back to a 6 and 3 isn’t a poor few years my friend.
The discipline is something that needs to be fixed, not so much in giving away penalties because I think the roosters have mostly fixed that, they’re middle of the pack this year in that regard, but the dropped balls are a pain. In saying that though that often comes from attempting to play attacking footy which they do a fair bit. In 2013 they made the most errors of anyone, but also scored the most points, not a coincidence.
And to say that players like Matterson, Watson and Latrell have become worse under Robbo is a stupid comment. They weren’t even in the NRL before they had him as coach so what are you saying, they’re having less impact on the NRL as they did the 20s? Well that’s pretty obvious I think