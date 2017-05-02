Referee revealed for A-League grand final

By Ben McKay , 2 May 2017 Ben McKay is a Roar Guru

Jarred Gillett has been given the whistle for Australian soccer’s biggest game, the A-League grand final.

Gillett, one of the FFA’s three full-time officials, will referee his fourth A-League grand final on Sunday when Melbourne Victory meet Sydney FC.

The 30-year-old was named referee of the year at the Dolan-Warren Awards night in Sydney on Monday.

“Once again Jarred has proven himself to be the best referee in the A-League,” said referees boss Ben Wilson.

Gillett’s last match in the middle was the elimination final between Brisbane and Western Sydney.

He took control of Victory’s last two home games, sending off centre-back Alan Baro in their 3-0 home defeat to Wellington.

He also officiated in the Australia Day clash between Victory and Sydney FC, won by the Sky Blues after James Donachie’s dismissal.

Gillett will be joined by assistant referees David Walsh and Matthew Cream with former whistleblower Strebre Delovski acting as video assistant referee.

“Sunday’s refereeing team is the most experienced ever appointed with more than a dozen A-League grand finals between them. They are very well prepared for what will be an extremely competitive match,” Wilson said.