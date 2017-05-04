Eels snap up Roosters prop Kane Evans

Kane Evans will bid the Sydney Roosters farewell at the end of the season after signing a three-year deal with Parramatta.

The 25-year-old made his first grade debut for the Roosters in 2014 against the Eels and has played 62 games in four seasons at the club.

The forward, who has also represented Fiji in the Pacific Test, says the club has played a “huge part” in shaping and supporting him as a player.

“I’ll be eternally grateful to Robbo (Trent Robinson), the players and all the staff at the club for that and the lifelong friendships I’ve made along the way,” Evans said in a statement on Thursday.

“I’m pleased to have my future sorted out, but for now, I’m just determined to give my all for the rest of the season and thank everyone at the Roosters for all their support over the years.”

It was a bittersweet day for the Roosters after the club earlier announced the signing of NSW Origin and Wests Tigers fullback James Tedesco on a four-year-contract.

The 24-year-old, who played 78 games in six seasons for the Tigers, will join the Roosters at the start of next season.