Cooper to Super – why not Cronk to the Waratahs?

The return of Kurtley Beale to the Waratahs can’t come soon enough – but is a Sydney-bound 33-year-old who last played rugby union 15 years ago worth a punt to spark the ailing Super Rugby franchise?
Cooper Cronk is arguably just what the Tahs need – a tough-as-teak, proven professional who would not only add plenty on the field but could give Australian rugby, wallowing in Super Rugby restructure misery and woeful results, the buzz it’s sorely missing at the moment.
The recruitment of Cronk seems far-fetched, right? Ludicrous even?
Well given 2014 champions the Waratahs have deteriorated so rapidly this season with a dismal record of three wins from nine games, it’s worthwhile contemplating some solutions even if they seem radical.
The Tahs’ attack is impotent – averaging three tries a game in 2017 – and while the forwards are getting bossed especially in the set pieces, the backline hasn’t found a way to puncture defensive lines too often.
So why Cronk?
Well we know he’ll be living in Sydney towards the end of the year, having announced he’s quitting NRL side the Melbourne Storm and moving north to live with fiancee Tara Rushton.
He’s won NRL premierships with the Melbourne Storm, made 19 State of Origin appearances for Queensland and will tonight run out for his 33rd rugby league Test for Australia.
The openings in the halves at Sydney’s NRL clubs for next season are dwindling given recent announcements of player movements.
If Cronk can’t land the one-or-two year deal he’s probably eyeing off, then why not consider a crack at the another code.
Bill Pulver would need to chip in to help out the Waratahs, and the ARU could make a compelling case given that while he won’t graduate to the Wallabies, at least he can give Australian rugby fans some intrigue leading into next season and added hope the Tahs can once again become part of the Super Rugby elite.
Cronk is the full package; his toughness and class with the ball have been emphatically proven over 310 NRL games.
Could he translate his slickness across to a game he last played at Brisbane’s St Laurence’s College in 2001?
And what position would best suit Cronk, a 14-season NRL halfback?
He’s super fit, still capable of powering through a gap and looks like he could forge on for many more seasons.
Inside centre would be a good fit.
He could be that second playmaker with Bernard Foley, with the pair working on one side together or splitting either side of the ruck.
Maybe it’s a tough ask given Cronk has been used to playing behind a dominant forward pack with Melbourne and is nearly always on the front foot.
But Cronk has all the assets to break down the most disciplined and desperate defences in the NRL with his passing and running game, while his short and long kicking is top-shelf.
Can’t you picture it now – Cronk reconnecting with ex-Storm teammate Israel Folau with a inch-perfect cross-field kick?
The kicking subtlety Beauden Barrett has exhibited for the Hurricanes this season could only be matched by Cronk’s class.
Defensively, the 90kg Cronk wouldn’t be found out in the midfield.
He’s had all of the NRL’s biggest and baddest target him and hasn’t backed away.
Don’t think he wouldn’t chop down Sonny Bill Williams if they lined up against each other in the No.12 jerseys.
Plus having Cronk at inside centre would push Beale back to fullback, shifting Folau to either outside centre or the wing.
Beale’s best position is fullback – where he’s spent his season with Wasps in England – he’s got a better kicking game than Folau and is brilliant at timing his injections into phase play.
Folau is still influential but now seems better suited as a winger with an edict to roam and pop up off playmakers like Foley and Beale.
But recruiting a 33-year-old will just block a youngster who has been on the development pathways, right? David Horwitz, Irae Simone, Mack Mason, Andrew Kellaway, Matt Lucas are all ready to break through and assert themselves at that level, yeah?
Well, only last week All Blacks great Andrew Mehrtens and Australia under-20s coach Simon Cron – another Kiwi – were united in their belief that too many talented youngsters in Australia are exposed to Super Rugby too early.
Dan Carter was the exception to the rule, but they noted most New Zealanders are hardened up through their club and provincial competitions before they graduate to Super Rugby.
So perhaps someone like Horwitz could benefit from a season on the fringes learning from Foley, Beale, Folau and Cronk.
What would the Waratahs and ARU have to come up with to lure Cronk – $800,000 a season?
Working against the plan would be that Cronk is facing a draining end to the year; the Storm are likely to go deep into the finals and the Kangaroos are red-hot to qualify for the World Cup final on December 2.
The first round of Super Rugby this year started on February 23 so that would leave a gap of only about 12 weeks to get prepared.
But if it’s only for one year, he should be able to get himself up for two trials and 15 Super Rugby games.
It would be fascinating to watch a top-class rugby league playmaker having a crack in rugby union given most of converts over the years – such as Wendell Sailor, Lote Tuqiri, Mat Rogers, Joe Tomane, Reece Robinson, Marika Koroibete – have been outside backs.
I would’ve loved to have seen Andrew Johns have a crack at rugby union when there was speculation about a switch all those years ago.
So why not Cronk? C’mon Waratahs – roll out the light blue carpet!
May 5th 2017 @ 7:33am
Kane said | May 5th 2017 @ 7:33am
Because they don’t want to break the quota of overpaid, overhyped, and overrated league stars.
May 5th 2017 @ 7:49am
Rugger said | May 5th 2017 @ 7:49am
No. invest in youth…Jake is the way forward.
May 5th 2017 @ 7:55am
Stu B said | May 5th 2017 @ 7:55am
Waste more dollars.Seriously are you buggers nutters do you not ever learn?The horse has bolted 10 or 15 years.Train our own cattle.
May 5th 2017 @ 8:07am
John said | May 5th 2017 @ 8:07am
Merhtens and Co are not quite right, if you are good enough you are old enough.
Problem is Aussie rugby seems to rate Cokts rugby & this does not condition players for the bigger comps.
In Qlda young guy (McDermott ) who has played for Aussie 7s & should be Qld halfback next year is only playing colts. He should be playing A Grade Club rugby.
May 5th 2017 @ 8:34am
Highlander said | May 5th 2017 @ 8:34am
Thought Merts key point was that the Aussie pathways take First XV players into the academies, play colts and there they serve their time until they make the starting Super side, and thus as you point out, below and the writer says, not getting enough progressively better game time under their belts, like playing Grade footy, nothing like running into a few grizzly 10 year first graders to sharpen you up.
Number of games under your belt as a 22 year old is a big deal no matter how talented, all helps your decision making.
May 5th 2017 @ 8:09am
Bill said | May 5th 2017 @ 8:09am
I absolutely agree Will but I’d play him as a backup at 10 or 12. IMO the Tahs have missed a solid backup at 10 &12 this year. The other benefit is that a guy like Cronk is a true professional and would be a great mentor for the young Tah players
May 5th 2017 @ 8:16am
Jock Cornet said | May 5th 2017 @ 8:16am
If you don’t invest in your domestic comps , the ARU deliberately neglects clubs thereby we don’t get the cattle so we either have to import NZ ers , PIslanders and rugby league players . This is what has happened as a result of ARU neglect.