Cooper to Super – why not Cronk to the Waratahs?

By Will Knight , 5 May 2017

The return of Kurtley Beale to the Waratahs can’t come soon enough – but is a Sydney-bound 33-year-old who last played rugby union 15 years ago worth a punt to spark the ailing Super Rugby franchise?

Cooper Cronk is arguably just what the Tahs need – a tough-as-teak, proven professional who would not only add plenty on the field but could give Australian rugby, wallowing in Super Rugby restructure misery and woeful results, the buzz it’s sorely missing at the moment.

The recruitment of Cronk seems far-fetched, right? Ludicrous even?

Well given 2014 champions the Waratahs have deteriorated so rapidly this season with a dismal record of three wins from nine games, it’s worthwhile contemplating some solutions even if they seem radical.

The Tahs’ attack is impotent – averaging three tries a game in 2017 – and while the forwards are getting bossed especially in the set pieces, the backline hasn’t found a way to puncture defensive lines too often.

So why Cronk?

Well we know he’ll be living in Sydney towards the end of the year, having announced he’s quitting NRL side the Melbourne Storm and moving north to live with fiancee Tara Rushton.

He’s won NRL premierships with the Melbourne Storm, made 19 State of Origin appearances for Queensland and will tonight run out for his 33rd rugby league Test for Australia.

The openings in the halves at Sydney’s NRL clubs for next season are dwindling given recent announcements of player movements.

If Cronk can’t land the one-or-two year deal he’s probably eyeing off, then why not consider a crack at the another code.

Bill Pulver would need to chip in to help out the Waratahs, and the ARU could make a compelling case given that while he won’t graduate to the Wallabies, at least he can give Australian rugby fans some intrigue leading into next season and added hope the Tahs can once again become part of the Super Rugby elite.

Cronk is the full package; his toughness and class with the ball have been emphatically proven over 310 NRL games.

Could he translate his slickness across to a game he last played at Brisbane’s St Laurence’s College in 2001?

And what position would best suit Cronk, a 14-season NRL halfback?

He’s super fit, still capable of powering through a gap and looks like he could forge on for many more seasons.

Inside centre would be a good fit.

He could be that second playmaker with Bernard Foley, with the pair working on one side together or splitting either side of the ruck.

Maybe it’s a tough ask given Cronk has been used to playing behind a dominant forward pack with Melbourne and is nearly always on the front foot.

But Cronk has all the assets to break down the most disciplined and desperate defences in the NRL with his passing and running game, while his short and long kicking is top-shelf.

Can’t you picture it now – Cronk reconnecting with ex-Storm teammate Israel Folau with a inch-perfect cross-field kick?

The kicking subtlety Beauden Barrett has exhibited for the Hurricanes this season could only be matched by Cronk’s class.

Defensively, the 90kg Cronk wouldn’t be found out in the midfield.

He’s had all of the NRL’s biggest and baddest target him and hasn’t backed away.

Don’t think he wouldn’t chop down Sonny Bill Williams if they lined up against each other in the No.12 jerseys.

Plus having Cronk at inside centre would push Beale back to fullback, shifting Folau to either outside centre or the wing.

Beale’s best position is fullback – where he’s spent his season with Wasps in England – he’s got a better kicking game than Folau and is brilliant at timing his injections into phase play.

Folau is still influential but now seems better suited as a winger with an edict to roam and pop up off playmakers like Foley and Beale.

But recruiting a 33-year-old will just block a youngster who has been on the development pathways, right? David Horwitz, Irae Simone, Mack Mason, Andrew Kellaway, Matt Lucas are all ready to break through and assert themselves at that level, yeah?

Well, only last week All Blacks great Andrew Mehrtens and Australia under-20s coach Simon Cron – another Kiwi – were united in their belief that too many talented youngsters in Australia are exposed to Super Rugby too early.

Dan Carter was the exception to the rule, but they noted most New Zealanders are hardened up through their club and provincial competitions before they graduate to Super Rugby.

So perhaps someone like Horwitz could benefit from a season on the fringes learning from Foley, Beale, Folau and Cronk.

What would the Waratahs and ARU have to come up with to lure Cronk – $800,000 a season?

Working against the plan would be that Cronk is facing a draining end to the year; the Storm are likely to go deep into the finals and the Kangaroos are red-hot to qualify for the World Cup final on December 2.

The first round of Super Rugby this year started on February 23 so that would leave a gap of only about 12 weeks to get prepared.

But if it’s only for one year, he should be able to get himself up for two trials and 15 Super Rugby games.

It would be fascinating to watch a top-class rugby league playmaker having a crack in rugby union given most of converts over the years – such as Wendell Sailor, Lote Tuqiri, Mat Rogers, Joe Tomane, Reece Robinson, Marika Koroibete – have been outside backs.

I would’ve loved to have seen Andrew Johns have a crack at rugby union when there was speculation about a switch all those years ago.

So why not Cronk? C’mon Waratahs – roll out the light blue carpet!