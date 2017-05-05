Squads announced for Phoenician Cup showdown

NRL Representative Round: Who to look out for

Malta and Lebanon have named their squads ahead of the upcoming Phoenician Cup clash at New Era Stadium, Cabramatta on Saturday night.

The match kicks off at 7.30pm, and will be live streamed on Facebook.

Lebanon has won the two previous encounters between the countries, with their 34-16 win in 2015 the most recent.

The Cedars are using this match as a warm-up for their World Cup campaign where they will face Australia, England and France in their pool games.

Malta will be looking to build on their 44-26 win over the Philippines in February this year, and gather momentum for the Emerging Nations World Championship next year.

Malta Knights

Jake Attard

Nathan Benson

Joel Bradford

Samuel Buttel

Luke Cauchi

Clifford Debattista

Jye Ellul

Nathan Falzon

Timothy Good

Aaron Grech

Kyal Greene

Joshua Martin

Nathan Simpson

Benjamin Stone

Matt Thompson

Aaron Weston

Dylan Wilson

Dean Zammit

Lebanon Cedars

Danny Barakat

Brandon Bou Melhem

Ben Chahoud

Jamie Clark

Khaled Deeb

Adam Doueihi

Kayne Kalache

Mark Daoud

Mario El-Boustani

Tarek El Masri

Abraham El-Zakhem

Elie El-Zakhem

Ahmad Ellaz

Nick Kassis

Andrew Kazzi

Anthony Layout

Bilal Maarbani

Mitchel Mamary

Abbas Miskie

Raymond Moujalli

Raymond Maroun

Jaleel See-Derbes

Elias Sukkar

The under 18s clash will serve as a curtain-raiser for the main game, and gives the developing talent from both sides the chance to play on the international stage.

Malta Under-18s

Liam Amato

Luke Azzopardi

Ryan Azzopardi

Dylan Camilleri

Joel Cauchi

Joshua Colin Cregan

Joshua Debattista

Zach Dimech

Zarrin Galea

Trevor Graham

Lewis Mallia

Ben Mallia

Christopher Mercieca

Jasper Schembri

Jake Simpson

Brandon Wing

Dane Wilson

Jarrod Xerri

Jake Xuereb

William Zammit

Lebanon Under-18s

Les Abdennour

Ethan Abou Ghaida

Joe Akiki

Jeffrey Alam

Nabil Allouche

Charbel Bahkos

Joshua Boumelhem

Nathan Chadid

Adam Hamawi

Abdalla Mattar

Arthur Melhem

Nicholas Kairouz

Albert Rahme

Adam Rizk

Ali Saad

Anthony Sakr

Arisento Sleiman

Charbel Yacoub

George Yarak