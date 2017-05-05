 

Squads announced for Phoenician Cup showdown

Sean Teuma Roar Guru

By , Sean Teuma is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More League Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Malta and Lebanon have named their squads ahead of the upcoming Phoenician Cup clash at New Era Stadium, Cabramatta on Saturday night.

    The match kicks off at 7.30pm, and will be live streamed on Facebook.

    Lebanon has won the two previous encounters between the countries, with their 34-16 win in 2015 the most recent.

    The Cedars are using this match as a warm-up for their World Cup campaign where they will face Australia, England and France in their pool games.

    Malta will be looking to build on their 44-26 win over the Philippines in February this year, and gather momentum for the Emerging Nations World Championship next year.

    Malta Knights
    Jake Attard
    Nathan Benson
    Joel Bradford
    Samuel Buttel
    Luke Cauchi
    Clifford Debattista
    Jye Ellul
    Nathan Falzon
    Timothy Good
    Aaron Grech
    Kyal Greene
    Joshua Martin
    Nathan Simpson
    Benjamin Stone
    Matt Thompson
    Aaron Weston
    Dylan Wilson
    Dean Zammit

    Lebanon Cedars
    Danny Barakat
    Brandon Bou Melhem
    Ben Chahoud
    Jamie Clark
    Khaled Deeb
    Adam Doueihi
    Kayne Kalache
    Mark Daoud
    Mario El-Boustani
    Tarek El Masri
    Abraham El-Zakhem
    Elie El-Zakhem
    Ahmad Ellaz
    Nick Kassis
    Andrew Kazzi
    Anthony Layout
    Bilal Maarbani
    Mitchel Mamary
    Abbas Miskie
    Raymond Moujalli
    Raymond Maroun
    Jaleel See-Derbes
    Elias Sukkar

    The under 18s clash will serve as a curtain-raiser for the main game, and gives the developing talent from both sides the chance to play on the international stage.

    Malta Under-18s
    Liam Amato
    Luke Azzopardi
    Ryan Azzopardi
    Dylan Camilleri
    Joel Cauchi
    Joshua Colin Cregan
    Joshua Debattista
    Zach Dimech
    Zarrin Galea
    Trevor Graham
    Lewis Mallia
    Ben Mallia
    Christopher Mercieca
    Jasper Schembri
    Jake Simpson
    Brandon Wing
    Dane Wilson
    Jarrod Xerri
    Jake Xuereb
    William Zammit

    Lebanon Under-18s
    Les Abdennour
    Ethan Abou Ghaida
    Joe Akiki
    Jeffrey Alam
    Nabil Allouche
    Charbel Bahkos
    Joshua Boumelhem
    Nathan Chadid
    Adam Hamawi
    Abdalla Mattar
    Arthur Melhem
    Nicholas Kairouz
    Albert Rahme
    Adam Rizk
    Ali Saad
    Anthony Sakr
    Arisento Sleiman
    Charbel Yacoub
    George Yarak