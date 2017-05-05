Squads announced for Phoenician Cup showdown

Malta and Lebanon have named their squads ahead of the upcoming Phoenician Cup clash at New Era Stadium, Cabramatta on Saturday night.
The match kicks off at 7.30pm, and will be live streamed on Facebook.
Lebanon has won the two previous encounters between the countries, with their 34-16 win in 2015 the most recent.
The Cedars are using this match as a warm-up for their World Cup campaign where they will face Australia, England and France in their pool games.
Malta will be looking to build on their 44-26 win over the Philippines in February this year, and gather momentum for the Emerging Nations World Championship next year.
Malta Knights
Jake Attard
Nathan Benson
Joel Bradford
Samuel Buttel
Luke Cauchi
Clifford Debattista
Jye Ellul
Nathan Falzon
Timothy Good
Aaron Grech
Kyal Greene
Joshua Martin
Nathan Simpson
Benjamin Stone
Matt Thompson
Aaron Weston
Dylan Wilson
Dean Zammit
Lebanon Cedars
Danny Barakat
Brandon Bou Melhem
Ben Chahoud
Jamie Clark
Khaled Deeb
Adam Doueihi
Kayne Kalache
Mark Daoud
Mario El-Boustani
Tarek El Masri
Abraham El-Zakhem
Elie El-Zakhem
Ahmad Ellaz
Nick Kassis
Andrew Kazzi
Anthony Layout
Bilal Maarbani
Mitchel Mamary
Abbas Miskie
Raymond Moujalli
Raymond Maroun
Jaleel See-Derbes
Elias Sukkar
The under 18s clash will serve as a curtain-raiser for the main game, and gives the developing talent from both sides the chance to play on the international stage.
Malta Under-18s
Liam Amato
Luke Azzopardi
Ryan Azzopardi
Dylan Camilleri
Joel Cauchi
Joshua Colin Cregan
Joshua Debattista
Zach Dimech
Zarrin Galea
Trevor Graham
Lewis Mallia
Ben Mallia
Christopher Mercieca
Jasper Schembri
Jake Simpson
Brandon Wing
Dane Wilson
Jarrod Xerri
Jake Xuereb
William Zammit
Lebanon Under-18s
Les Abdennour
Ethan Abou Ghaida
Joe Akiki
Jeffrey Alam
Nabil Allouche
Charbel Bahkos
Joshua Boumelhem
Nathan Chadid
Adam Hamawi
Abdalla Mattar
Arthur Melhem
Nicholas Kairouz
Albert Rahme
Adam Rizk
Ali Saad
Anthony Sakr
Arisento Sleiman
Charbel Yacoub
George Yarak