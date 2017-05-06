Collingwood Magpies vs Carlton Blues: AFL live scores, blog

Coaches, players have their say on deliberate out of bounds rule

The most traditional rivalry in Victoria is here – strap yourselves in as the Collingwood Magpies and Carlton Blues go to war at the MCG this afternoon at 2:10pm AEST! Join The Roar for a live blog of the action and all the scores.

Just a week ago this game had an asterisk next to it – all but certain to be an underwhelming clash of the strugglers; two teams wallowing in defeat.

Then they respectively took to the field, and we all know what happened next.

To the surprise of just about everyone who knows football, the Blues outplayed the Swans in every way possible and the Pies put on a clinic against the 5-0 Cats. Funny game, this.

Suddenly this match becomes a meeting of two not-so-bad sides, both of whom could gather some serious momentum by chalking up another victory on the MCG’s hallowed turf.

Carlton’s backline was the foundation for their shock win last week, and it’s not hard to see why.

The dynamic duo of Kade Simpson and Sam Docherty continue to rack up ridiculous numbers across the half-back line, but it’s their ability to use their elite skill to turn defence into attack that is their real strength.

Youngsters like Caleb Marchbank and Tom Williamson are also coming along better and faster than expected, and should help solidify the Blues’ defensive efforts.

Ex-Pie Dale Thomas comes back into the 22 along with Sam Kerridge, replacing the injured Jack Silvagni and Zac Fisher.

The Blues are ranked 18th for goals scored this year and will need a big lift from their forwards if they’re to take the four points.

Collingwood’s strength is no doubt its midfield, and with names like Adam Treloar, Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom to name a few, it’s not hard to see why.

As a group they’ve got the (no pun intended) wood over the Blues in some key areas: contested possessions, inside-50s and clearances to name a few.

However, you can’t win many games without kicking a lot of goals, and the Pies sit dead last in the comp for goal accuracy with a woeful 40.9 per cent of shots sailing through the big sticks.

It’s time for Jamie Elliot to really stamp his mark on a game, and there’s no better time than today.

Darcy Moore and Alex Fasolo both had good moments against the Cats, and will need to improve further on that form if the Pies are to kick a winning score.

Ben Reid’s inclusion will no doubt help in that area – the swingman comes back into the side along with Jackson Ramsay and Jordan De Goey, whose suspension has finished. Travis Varcoe, Tim Broomhead and Henry Schade are out.

Prediction

It’s a pretty even matchup on paper, and should be a close one – the Pies midfield gives them the edge though.

Collingwood by 11.

Can the Pies rally behind Nathan Buckley to get their season right back on track or can the Blues get their second underdog win in as many weeks? Follow the game live with The Roar from 2:10pm AEST, and be sure to join in the discussion below!