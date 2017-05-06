Gary’s Gold Coast conquer the Cats

Ablett drills a long-range stunner from the boundary against his old team

A crazy day of football continued today at Metricon Stadium, with the Gold Coast Suns triumphant over the Geelong Cats by 25 points.

The game started with the Cats having 30 more possessions than the Suns, and they completely dominated the ball.

They were ineffecient with their disposal and couldn’t assert there authority early on in the game.

Poor defence meant that the Suns were able to make the most of any opportunity and grabbed the lead in the first quarter.

Chris Scott will have to back to the drawing board. When plan A of Joel Selwood and Patrick Dangerfield winning the contested ball and kicking forward doesn’t work, they appear to be struggling.

Their young defenders also need to be much more aggressive if they’re going to compete for a top in the top four this year.

Serious questions need to be asked of Tom Lonergan and Harry Taylor in that department.

The young players of the Gold Coast stood up this evening, with Tom Lynch, Callum Ah Chee and David Swallow all having outstanding games.

As we’ve come to expect over the years, Gary Ablett also dominated the game as we’ve come to expect over the years, with another 30+ touch game.

They look better than a side placed 13th and based on tonight’s performance, should be pushing towards a spot in the eight. They truly deserve this win.

It’s off to China next week for the Suns for the much-hyped game against the Power.

This round has evened out the competition quite substantially. It’s anyone’s game overseas next week.