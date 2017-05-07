Seven talking points from the NRL’s Representative weekend

The NRL might have gone on leave for the weekend, but we were still streated to some sensational Rugby League, with an international triple header headlining the action at a packed house in Campbelltown on Saturday.

Oh Channel 9, hang your heads in shame

The Jillaroos played the Ferns in the second match on Friday and unless you wanted to shell out for the NRL Digital Pass, you weren’t going to be watching it until 10pm – you know, after the third match between the Kangaroos and Kiwis.

Now, if Nine had one channel and we were living in the ’90s, I could maybe understand that decision as you have obligations to show news and such.

But this is 2017. Nine have three channels and absolutely zero excuses to not have it on somewhere. At the very least, they could have on-sold the production to Fox Sports who would have had no hesitation in broadcasting it.

You can add the under 20s to that list – they have been shown on Fox for the last couple of years when played as part of the triple-header on Saturday.

Simply put, it’s not good enough to be showing matches on delay in this day and age isn’t good enough. Given the ratings of the WBBL and Women’s AFL competition over the last few months, Nine can’t have made their decision based on how many eyeballs they expected to be on the screen either.



City-Country is no more, but what’s the answer for Country rugby league?

I really don’t dislike the concept – and I said as much on radio over the weekend – I dislike the way the concept has been treated.

There is no respect whatsoever, and maybe that’s the way it was always destined to be, but when City can’t name 17 players and then have to resort to blokes who haven’t played first grade all season – why should anyone turn up? More importantly, why should anyone give a toss?

The short answer – they shouldn’t, and that’s why it’s being thrown on the scrapheap. But, something must be done to keep NRL teams, players and top level games in the bush.

It’s not the first time the idea has been proposed, but a ‘country round’ must be of the highest priority for the NRL. In an ideal world though, it won’t be suburban grounds losing their footy to take it to the bush.

In that same ideal world, every team would play at least one game in the country per season – meaning, the eight teams who don’t ‘host’ a game during the designated round need to shift a game out at some point.

Some clubs, as they already do, will play more than one game in the country and there are no problems with that either, as it only strengthens support for country rugby league.

Using the Dragons or Tigers as examples – instead of playing in front of a nothing ground at ANZ Stadium, get the game out to areas in the country. Bigger crowd, better atmosphere. Who doesn’t want that?

Should the Warriors be worried by the Kiwis shocker?

Before I go on, it should be clarified the Kiwis weren’t woeful in every element of their game, but wow their first half attacking display was ordinary.

If you keep doing the same thing and expect a different result, you’re not going to achieve anything.

Instead of playing direct, which they discovered late in the second half actually worked, they continually went around the Kangaroos and were left with more shocking last tackle options than you could count on one hand, thanks to the pressure of not scoring when they did spread the ball.

So, how does that effect the Warriors I hear you ask?

Simple – the Kiwi spine is the Warriors spine. While the Kangaroos defence (led by the incredible Matt Gillett) is probably better than anything you will fine in the NRL, the New Zealanders didn’t look like cracking the Aussies once in the first half.

The Warriors have been up and down this year – if they are to come out in Round 10 and play similar to that, it’s going to be a pretty tough afternoon against the Panthers, who will be desperate to turn their ailing season around.



Saturday’s triple-header was brilliant

How. Good. Was. It?

Seriously, it had fast become one of my favourite days on the rugby league calendar. Back-to-back Pacific Tests in front of a big crowd who are more passionate than anything you’ll see any other day of the year.

18,000 fans at Campbelltown made enough noise to be 50,000 at Suncorp during the State of Origin series, and if the atmosphere wasn’t enough to convince you, then the brand of footy on field sure was.

First up it was the Cook Islands taking on Papua New Guinea, with the Kumulus grabbing a narrow eight-point win thanks to a superior second half. It was an attractive game to say the least with 52 points put up and both teams happy to chance their arm at every opportunity.

Then it was Fiji and Tonga, with the crowd at fever pitch. If the pre-match war dances didn’t get you hyped up, then you are probably clinically dead. The footy on display was fantastic, but in the end Tonga ran out deserved winners by two points in a thriller.

Onto the headline act of the evening, and Wayne Bennett’s England were clinical in dispatching of Samoa, but still have plenty to work on ahead of the World Cup. Samoa were there and abouts, but will need to pick up some attacking composure before November.

All in all though, the results are an afterthought. An absolutely terrific afternoon of rugby league and confirming the NRL’s decision to keep the matches in the calendar next year (on the standalone Origin weekend) was a good one.



Paul Vaughan, Cameron McInnes and Damien Cook make their push for a Blues jumper

Let’s be honest here – the City-Country game itself wasn’t the best. There was plenty of good defence throughout, but both sides attack lacked execution and fluency.

Paul Vaughan, who is already well and truly in the calculations for Origin was among the best on ground though, and he simply continued up his outstanding start to the season with the Dragons. At this point, with Aaron Woods looking likely to be out Vaughan looks almost a walk-up starter for the Blues.

One of the more key positions for the Blues that is still undecided though is hooker, and the two playing in Mudgee – Damien Cook of the Rabbitohs and McInnes of the Dragons both put on strong displays.

With Cook keeping incumbent Robbie Farah out of the Rabbitohs no.9 jersey, his club form has been solid, while McInnes has been part of the Dragons push to the top of the table.

Either would do a fine job for the Blues, and pushed their claim on Sunday.

Fiji could shock everyone at the World Cup

Fiji weren’t at full strength as they went down to Tonga on Saturday, but bring in the rest of the Sims brothers, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Jason Bukuya, regular half Maurice Kennedy and possibly Jarryd Hayne and they have a ripping team.

It’s not like they are going to win the World Cup – but they can surely be a dark horse at full strength.

Working in camp for a full month is only going to improve that team beyond belief, and if Hayne who has indicated he would like to play for Fiji at the World Cup is there, they have the talent to take it to any side.

The passion and pride they put in the jumper, which was clear for all to see on Saturday will always be there, and it helps to lift the rest of the side, most of whom have NRL experience.

Just keep an eye on Fiji and the squad they put out for the biggest tournament in rugby league.



Junior Kangaroos make their mark

Mark the names Jai Field, Curtis Scott, Brodie Croft and Reece Robson down. They could form the future of Australian rugby league.

The Junior Kangaroos picked up their third straight win over the Junior Kiwis on Friday to kick-off rep round, and it was a dominant display as they ran up 30 first half points.

Croft and Field led the side around in the halves, with their kicking game and creativity being on display, while Scott is a name we have all heard, playing a sensational game on the wing.

Reece Robson though, the youngster at St George Illawarra sparked plenty of action from dummy half, shredding the New Zealand defence on more than one occasion.

In truth, it was hard to pick a bad player on the Kangaroos team.

New Zealand did bounce back slightly in the second half, with Isaiah Papali’l, Steven Masters and Erin Clark leading the way.

Roarers, what did you make of the NRL representative round? Drop a comment below and let us know.