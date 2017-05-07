Swan Aliir axed for missing AFL training

Will Langford runs into trouble, then gets himself out of it in the best way possible

Sydney defender Aliir Aliir has been dropped from the Swans team to play Brisbane on Sunday for missing training.

The exciting youngster, who had been recalled to the AFL side after being omitted for the past two games, was dropped after failing to attend training on Saturday.

Harry Marsh comes into the team for Aliir for the clash at the SCG.

It has been a rocky start to the year for 22-year-old Aliir, whose pre-season was hindered by a toe injury.

The Kenyan fought his way back into the senior side for round two, but lost his place after three games.