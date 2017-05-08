Arsenal see off United to keep their Champions League hopes alive

Arsene Wenger has recorded his first EPL victory over Jose Mourinho, as Arsenal saw off Manchester United to keep alive their Champions League qualification aim.

It’s Arsene Wenger’s first EPL win over Jose Mourinho, which is a run of results that stretches all the way back to 2004.

Goals from Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck sealed all three points for the Gunners, who needed a win if they had any chance of reaching one of the Champions League spots.

For United, it looks like their best chances of playing Champions League football next season is winning the Europa League.

Arsenal had the best chance of the first half, when Aaron Ramsey received the ball at the byline inside Manchester United’s box. The welshman found Danny Welbeck at the front post but Phill Jones did well to block the effort.

Manchester United looked dangerous on the counter attack all game and their best chance of the half came on 32 minutes. Rob Holding’s poor pass was intercepted by Wayne Rooney who was ten yards from goal,however Petr Cech managed to close the space down and blocked the shot.

The second half started cagey , until the 55th minute when a long range effort from Xhaka took a wicked deflection off Herrera and looped over the head of de Gea, 1-0 Arsenal.

Five minutes later Arsenal doubled their lead through Welbeck, with great play down the right wing by Chamberlain. Chamberlain was impressive through out the 90 minutes and found Welbeck with a cross. Welbeck got in-between two United defenders and headed past David de Gea.

Jose Mourinho reacted by sending on Marcus Rashford, but the striker couldn’t rescue the points for United. Rooney had two long range efforts late in the second half but Arsenal looked comfortable and saw out the win.