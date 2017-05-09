Chelsea vs Middlesbrough: Premier League live scores, blog

Chelsea will be looking to all but clinch the Premier League title when they host a struggling Middlesbrough side. Join The Roar from 5am AEST for live scores and commentary.

Coming off three straight wins, including a 3-nil win over Everton in their most recent fixture, Chelsea are just six points away from officially being crowned Premier League champions.

Pedro, Gary Cahill and Willian all found the net in the second half as Antonio Conte’s men gave themselves a four-point gap atop the table, with a game in hand against second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Not only would a win all but clinch the title for Chelsea with just three games remaining, but it would also see them join the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal as the third side to reach 300 Premier League home wins.

Everything seems to be going for the Blues at the moment. They have won their past six games against Middlesbrough, conceding not one goal during that time.

Things may be going well for Chelsea, but they are not going well for Middlesbrough, who will be relegated should they lose at Stamford Bridge.

The Boro are tired with Sunderland as the joint-lowest scoring side in this season, and could also be joining them as the second side relegated.

The last time Chelsea and Middlesbrough faced off was in November of last year. Diego Costa’s first-half goal was enough to get the Blues all three points away from home.

If Chelsea let the Premier League title slip out of their hands from their current position, they could become the biggest chokers in the sport. If Middlesbrough win, a place in the league next season is still only possible via a miracle.

The Blues are the highest-scoring team this season. The Boro are the lowest. Conte’s men are in spectacular form – expect them to put Middlesbrough out of their misery once and for all.

Prediction

Chelsea 2 – 0 Middlesbrough

Join The Roar from 5am AEST for live scores and commentary.