Hunt, Frisby to return for Queensland Reds

Karmichael Hunt is back from a knee injury while halfback Nick Frisby has earned a return to the Queensland Reds’ starting side for their Super Rugby clash against the Melbourne Rebels.

Hunt missed last week’s defeat to the Chiefs but has been named at fullback for the AAMI Park match, triggering a reshuffle with Duncan Paia’aua shifting back to inside centre after covering for him last week.

Skipper Samu Kerevi returns to outside centre while Campbell Magnay will start on the wing, squeezing Izaia Perese onto the bench.

“It’s great to be able to bring Karmichael back into the side, he has been in fantastic form,” Stiles said.

“He’s arguably our most consistent player and the physicality and chat he brings to the game provides his teammates with a lot of confidence, which allows us to play our best football.”

Frisby, meanwhile, is back in the Reds’ starting XV for the first time since March.

The fringe Wallaby replaces James Tuttle, who drops out of the squad altogether, with Moses Sorovi the reserve scrumhalf and loose forward Adam Korczyk preferred on the bench ahead of Leroy Houston.

“We’ve been happy with the development of Bobby (James Tuttle) and Izaia, but both Nick and Campbell deserve an opportunity in the starting side after working hard in the background to get back to their best,” Stiles said.

Queensland Reds: Karmichael Hunt, Campbell Magnay, Samu Kerevi, Duncan Paia’aua, Eto Nabuli, Quade Cooper, Nick Frisby, Scott Higginbotham, George Smith, Hendrik Tui, Lukhan Tui, Rob Simmons, Sam Talakai, Stephen Moore, Sef Fa’agase. Reserves: Alex Mafi, Kirwan Sanday, Taniela Tupou, Izack Rodda, Adam Korczyk, Moses Sorovi, Hamish Stewart, Izaia Perese.