Jones not worried about England’s group of death

Eddie Jones joked that he will visit Japanese temples to “pray really hard” before embracing England’s presence in the World Cup’s ‘group of death’.

For a second consecutive time the 2003 champions have been drawn in the competition’s most challenging pool, featuring France and Argentina and two qualifiers, most likely the USA and Samoa.

England crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage in 2015 following defeats by Wales and Australia, resulting in the dismissal of Jones’ predecessor Stuart Lancaster.

And there is every danger of history repeating itself after the draw staged at the Kyoto State Guest House pitched them alongside two more heavyweights in a brutal Pool C.

Jones quipped “nobody is going to die” when it was put to him that England had been drawn in the group of death and, while he will be seeking divine intervention, he ultimately views the games as ideal preparation for realising the ambition of lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.

“I’m going to visit the temples because I need to pray. I need to pray really hard!” Jones said.

“You think it’s difficult, but we’re excited by it. It’s not a a tough group, it’s a good group. To win the World Cup you have to win seven games.

“We’ve got two very big games against France and Argentina so it’s great preparation for getting to the final stages. We’re looking forward to it.

“Australia showed in 2015 that the tough games helped them for the ones further ahead. Australia went past Ireland and Argentina in the knockout stage.

“My experience of the World Cup is that having two tough games is the best preparation.

“We want to win the World Cup and to do that we need to be well prepared and there are no better teams than France and Argentina.”

Rugby Football Union chief executive Ian Ritchie reacted to England’s group demise in 2015 by removing Lancaster and appointing Jones and upon surveying the result of Wednesday’s draw he declared “bring it on!”.

“We know they’re difficult games but it’s a World Cup. Get on with it is what we need to do,” Ritchie said.

Reigning champions New Zealand face South Africa and Italy in Pool B with head coach Steve Hansen insisting there are a number of credible challengers to the All Blacks’ crown.

“England are one of our main rivals but South Africa, Australia and France are improving sides. By the time World Cup comes around, any one of those sides could win,” Hansen said.

“It’s knockout rugby so you can’t afford to lose. A number of teams could beat another team on a bad day.

“England are going to be a force. They’re getting better and better all the time, but they’re in a really strong pool.”