No Thurston, no worries as Cowboys beat hapless Bulldogs

Michael Morgan put on a masterclass to lead the North Queensland Cowboys to a 16-point victory over the Canterbury Bulldogs in the opening game of Round 10 at ANZ Stadium.

The Cowboys got away to a fast start after surviving an early onslaught, with Morgan hitting form and Lachlan Coote making his return from injury at the back.

While Morgan was man of the match, it was a strong team effort across the board as they ran in an 18-0 lead during the first half, then extended it to 24 before the Bulldogs got on the board.

Canterbury did look like they were going to start the game strongly, and spent much of the first ten minutes applying pressure, but a baffling no try call on an obstruction saw the Cowboys gain momentum and never let it up for the remainder of the first half.

The Bulldogs simply struggled all game long with their fifth tackle options, looking lost on attack and simply unable to break the Cowboys line. Matt Frawley didn’t get anywhere near involved enough in the game, while Moses Mbye struggled.

The Cowboys got the scoring underway in the seventh minute of the game through Kyle Feldt. Morgan chipped over the top of the compressed defensive line, and Feldt beat a chasing Brett Morris with absolute ease to score the opener.

Morgan himself scored the second, taking on the line and dummying to a supporting Ethan Lowe, before beating David Klemmer. The Bulldogs defence was caught on the line and short, with Morgan scoring almost untouched.

The third and final try of the first half came to Coen Hess, just four minutes from the break. Morgan again provided the kick, aiming at the posts with Hess able to get in and around the defence to plant the ball for a try.

A penalty goal took the lead outside three converted tries on the other side of the halftime break, with the Bulldogs making every error in the book before Coen Hess went over for the opening try of the second half.

Kerrod Holland then got Canterbury on the board with Matt Frawley putting in a lovely grubber that Coote simply couldn’t control.

The Cowboys then spent plenty of time on their own line, giving away countless penalties before Ray Thompson was sent to the sin bin, leaving them with 12 men.

Despite the Bulldogs looking for all the world like they weren’t going to score, Holland scoring his second try from a Brenko Lee offload, who was among one of the best for Des Hasler’s side this evening.

Danny Fualalo would then score in the following set as Canterbury went the length of the field, sparking their claim for a comeback. An error immediately after the try though allowed North Queensland back onto the attack, with Ben Spina icing the game under the posts with the final try.

The Cowboys then, picking up an important win over the Bulldogs.

Final score

Canterbury Bulldogs 14

North Queensland Cowboys 30