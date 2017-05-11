No Thurston, no worries as Cowboys beat hapless Bulldogs

Michael Morgan put on a masterclass to lead the North Queensland Cowboys to a 16-point victory over the Canterbury Bulldogs in the opening game of Round 10 at ANZ Stadium.
The Cowboys got away to a fast start after surviving an early onslaught, with Morgan hitting form and Lachlan Coote making his return from injury at the back.
While Morgan was man of the match, it was a strong team effort across the board as they ran in an 18-0 lead during the first half, then extended it to 24 before the Bulldogs got on the board.
Canterbury did look like they were going to start the game strongly, and spent much of the first ten minutes applying pressure, but a baffling no try call on an obstruction saw the Cowboys gain momentum and never let it up for the remainder of the first half.
The Bulldogs simply struggled all game long with their fifth tackle options, looking lost on attack and simply unable to break the Cowboys line. Matt Frawley didn’t get anywhere near involved enough in the game, while Moses Mbye struggled.
The Cowboys got the scoring underway in the seventh minute of the game through Kyle Feldt. Morgan chipped over the top of the compressed defensive line, and Feldt beat a chasing Brett Morris with absolute ease to score the opener.
Morgan himself scored the second, taking on the line and dummying to a supporting Ethan Lowe, before beating David Klemmer. The Bulldogs defence was caught on the line and short, with Morgan scoring almost untouched.
The third and final try of the first half came to Coen Hess, just four minutes from the break. Morgan again provided the kick, aiming at the posts with Hess able to get in and around the defence to plant the ball for a try.
A penalty goal took the lead outside three converted tries on the other side of the halftime break, with the Bulldogs making every error in the book before Coen Hess went over for the opening try of the second half.
Kerrod Holland then got Canterbury on the board with Matt Frawley putting in a lovely grubber that Coote simply couldn’t control.
The Cowboys then spent plenty of time on their own line, giving away countless penalties before Ray Thompson was sent to the sin bin, leaving them with 12 men.
Despite the Bulldogs looking for all the world like they weren’t going to score, Holland scoring his second try from a Brenko Lee offload, who was among one of the best for Des Hasler’s side this evening.
Danny Fualalo would then score in the following set as Canterbury went the length of the field, sparking their claim for a comeback. An error immediately after the try though allowed North Queensland back onto the attack, with Ben Spina icing the game under the posts with the final try.
The Cowboys then, picking up an important win over the Bulldogs.
Final score
Canterbury Bulldogs 14
North Queensland Cowboys 30
BigJ said | May 11th 2017 @ 11:09pm
The cowboys have proven that live without thruston can go well and they can play well without him. A decent performance by the cowboys tonight they should do well in the Origin period.
The Barry said | May 11th 2017 @ 11:55pm
Congrats on the win for the Cowboys BigJ…I hope your other five teams can get the result for you.
AGO74 said | May 11th 2017 @ 11:17pm
Can you start tomorrow Kieran Foran?
NQC Vincent Hugh said | May 11th 2017 @ 11:42pm
Honestly did not see the game going that way, but a good victory for the boys but honestly Scott I didnt see the first call as baffling. Softish? Yeah, but baffling not a chance! Ray ray is always going for the ball, the foot he is about to plant down on is taken out by Jackson who runs about a yard too long and combined with the upper body contact Ray ray is cleaned up. He gets up and continues following with the play.
Morgan had an absolutely cracking game (4 Try Assists! and a Try) and I was extremely happy to see him return to form but am seriously concerned with Granny and Cootes limps at the end of the game. Hoping that they are just both a bit of soreness. Hampton had by far one of his best games of the season with his sniping runs, accurate passing and decisive play making.
Morgans try to beat Klemmer was pathetic tryline defence and a real surprise TBH with Klemmers effort basically giving Morgan a high 5 on the way through.
Overall a good win for the boys who probably didnt get a single 50/50 all night and hopefully a bit of confidence ahead of the Sharks and the upcoming away period.
The Barry said | May 11th 2017 @ 11:49pm
I won’t get bogged down on that first try but the way I saw it was that Jackson stopped well short of the defensive line. Thompson came out and played at Jackson.
I get it when the defender stops in the line but I don’t think Jackson did, he wasnt even looking at Thompson and was surprised when they made contact.
Thompson charged at Jackson and then went down like he was shot. I can understand and even accept why they called it a no try under the rules but there’s still a massive grey area around that rule. I’d be happy to see a bit of discretion applied to situations where the defender takes a dive.
Anyway, good, deserved win by the cows.
The Barry said | May 11th 2017 @ 11:43pm
Morgan was outstanding and it’s great to see him hit some form. But the turnaround in his form can be put down more than a little bit to Granville and particularly Coote. Ponga is a brilliant ball runner and no doubt a star of the future but he doesn’t have anywhere near Coote’s smarts and game management. Coote took so much pressure off Morgan and his kicking game is as good as most 6’s.
It’s impossible to get a line on the dogs. They were so good last round against the raiders. Tough and disciplined and took their chances. Not what we saw tonight.
In the first ten they went right and looked good, including a questionable disallowed try. They spent the next 60 going left and struggled. Last ten they went right and got two tries. Too little, too late.
The right side combo of Frawley, Jackson, Lee and Holland looked so much more fluid than the left. I think some of it was that the Cowboys right side defence was stronger than their left. O’Neill get walloped a few times with the ball but he’s a good defensive centre.
It was a fast paced game and that definitely suited the cows. They really took advantage in the last 15 of the first half.
I can’t comprehend why they went to Mbye and Hoppa so regularly on the last tackle in the first half. Frawley has one of the best short kicking games in the comp and he didn’t get a shot in the first 40. Meanwhile the dogs were going backwards, kicking dead, getting caught on the 5th going to Mbye. It made such a difference in that first half when the dogs were going toe to toe with the Cowboys.
Lichaa’s not up to it. He’s running the ball more this year but it’s only in the obvious ones where a second rower could be running it. Not taking or creating the half chances like Granville did. I don’t think there’s a worse 9 in the comp than Lichaa.
As a home game, it was definitely one the Dogs needed to win. Cowboys are now 6th (maybe temporarily) and the dogs out of the 8.
Anyway, regardless of the result it’s great to be celebrating indigenous round. Respect to elders past and present. My favourite indigenous players are Bowen, McGrady, JT and Renouf.
I love the anthem in the indigenous dialect, it was really moving. Even better than the English version, it’d be great if that could be incorporated into the anthem for us all to sing.
Anyway, congrats Cowboys…too good tonight. Good luck for the season.
Rob said | May 11th 2017 @ 11:46pm
The Cowboys can win without Thurston. Granville’s work out of dummy half is fantastic. Coote’s strong kicking game and organisation work from the back is also terrific. A lot of the young blokes stood up. Feldt, Morgan, Hess, Lowe and Tamaulolo looked very composed and they were much more enthusiastic than the Bulldogs at key times.
The Dogs weren’t willing to work hard off the ball like the Cowboys. They will miss Josh Reynolds big time next year.
The Barry said | May 11th 2017 @ 11:51pm
I feel ill every time I think about the dogs without Reynolds…🤢🤢🤢