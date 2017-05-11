Sharks offer Dugan $1m per season

Craig Fitzgibbon takes aim at the NRL: 'Don't put a game on four days later'

Cronulla have reportedly joined the hunt for off-contract St George Illawarra star Josh Dugan as uncertainty about the Test and NSW representative’s future rolls on.

The Sharks are prepared to offer the 27-year-old similar money Jack Bird rejected to join Brisbane last month – close to $1 million a season – the Seven Network reports.

Dugan and Dragons coach Paul McGregor believe his best position is fullback, but St George Illawarra have reportedly tabled him an offer to play centre, a role which typically would pay less.

The Sharks’ incumbent No.1 is Valentine Holmes.

Dugan is currently sidelined with a broken cheekbone he suffered in a nasty head clash with Dragons teammate Russell Packer during the Anzac Test last Friday night, ruling him out of the derby with the Sharks at UOW Jubilee Oval on Friday evening.

He faces a race against time to be fit for the first State Of Origin clash on May 31 with the injury expected to keep him out for at least three weeks.