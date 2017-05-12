Jason Gillespie among three former Test stars to coach Australia A on 2017 tour

Is this the IPL catch of the season?

Former Test paceman Jason Gillespie will coach Australia A during a tour of South Africa in July and August.

Gillespie, Brad Haddin and Chris Rogers will mentor the squad, the members of which could contain some points as to what selectors’ early thoughts are regarding this summer’s Ashes.

Darren Lehmann has already flagged his intention to step down as national coach in 2019.

Justin Langer, who has mentored Australia during two separate series in Lehmann’s absence, is widely expected to be appointed Lehmann’s successor.

However, Gillespie has earned a lot of praise during coaching stints in English county cricket and would also be in Cricket Australia’s thoughts.

Gillespie, who claimed 259 wickets in a 71-Test career, turned down the chance to be Australia’s bowling coach last year because he wanted to spend more time at home with his family.