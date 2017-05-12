St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

It’s a local derby this Friday night as the injury-ridden St George Illawarra Dragons take on last year’s premiers the Cronulla Sharks. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary on the match from 6pm AEST in Woolongong.

Second plays third in this round 10 clash as the Dragons play host to their local rivals the Sharks this Friday night.

These games are almost always heated, and we can expect another cracker of a match this weekend.

The Dragons have started the season well, sitting on 12 competition points and are firmly in the top eight after the opening nine rounds.

However, the Woolongong-based club has struggled to match their intensity in recent games, losing to the Storm and Roosters respectively.

Additionally, the Dragons have lost their two key men to injury, with both Josh Dugan and Gareth Widdop expected to be sidelined for another three matches at least.

Without these two, there has been a noticeable difference in the Dragons’ play, lacking the intensity and attacking flair they had earlier in the season.

Making matters worse for the Dragons, they come up against last year’s premiers in the Sharks who are starting to flex their premiership muscles recently.

Plus, not only do the Dragons face Cronulla in perhaps the worst of circumstances, but the rivalry between these two could make it difficult for those filling in the places of Dugan and Widdopp.

Cronulla on the other hand have started to find their feet, sitting in third and level on points with St George.

The Sharks have lost only once in their last five games, and enter the match after a hard-fought win over the Tigers, surely aiding them for what will be a brutal encounter this Friday night.

Cronulla have also started to play their overall game much better than earlier in the season, really showing how well they can play and why they were last season’s winners.

Prediction

Although with injuries to their two main players, I think the Dragons will make it a close game. However, the Sharks should have too much for them in this encounter

Cronulla by 8