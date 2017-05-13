AFL boss says drug allegations are ‘easy’

Giants defender has sickening fall just seconds into match

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has hit back over a claim that two unidentified players had admitted taking the drug ice, saying allegations are easy.

McLachlan also defended the character of AFL players.

Earlier this week, Fox Sports rugby league host Yvonne Sampson said she had seen the two players taking the illicit drug in the off-season.

“They said that’s okay – it’s off season,” she said.

“It’s almost like they earned the right to let their hair down and party because it wasn’t during the season; they weren’t in a club environment; they were out doing their own thing.”

Sampson did not name the players or their clubs.

Her comments were made as the NRL reeled from a succession of drugs scandals.

“I’ve been told of the allegations. I obviously can’t comment, other than to say our players aren’t perfect, but they’re good men,” McLachlan said.

“We have great confidence in our drug policy.

“Allegations are easy.”

The AFL has an illicit drugs code, separate to the standard WADA anti-doping policy.