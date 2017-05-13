Sizzling ‘Saders successful in sell-out

Roar LIVE: Why New Zealand and SA's RWC draw is a huge blessing in disguise

The Crusaders have edged out the Hurricanes in a very well contested affair in front of a sold out crowd.

The Crusaders played like a team that was eager to rise to the occasion against the reigning champions. The hosts did exactly that as they stopped the Hurricanes from firing in attack.

All Blacks superstars Barrett and Savea were kept in check by a superb Crusaders defensive line. The Hurricanes toiled hard themselves with TJ Perenara in particular trying hard.

All in all, the Crusaders will be tough to beat if they replicate that sort of intensity week in week out.

The Hurricanes lose an arm-wrestle that they will be keen to win in the last round when they host the Crusaders again in Wellington.

Overall, the Crusaders won the battle… will they win the war? They certainly can based on tonight’s performance.

Final score

Crusaders 20

Hurricanes 12