McMahon ready for Wallabies: Rebels coach

He has only played 40 minutes of rugby this season but Melbourne Rebels coach Tony McGahan says Sean McMahon will be ready for the Wallabies’ June Tests.

The 22-year-old made his long-awaited return to AAMI Park after finally overcoming ankle surgery followed by a knee injury.

He came off the bench at blindside flanker for the Rebels’ second half with his leg drive pumping up his team for a late surge.

They ultimately fell short 29-24 when Reds skipper Samu Kerevi scored a last-ditch try, but McMahon played with his usual aggression and tenacity.

“He was great,” McGahan said of his back rower.

“He’s an important player for us with what he brings with effort and attitude, he’s a real fierce competitor.

“He was absolutely busted in the last seven or eight minutes but to get through 40 minutes after being out for seven months was a fair effort.”

The coach added McMahon would be ready for the three June Tests, when Australia take on Fiji, Scotland and Italy.

“He’ll be fine,” McGahan said.

The Rebels have only managed one win this season and while injuries have contributed to their poor run, they have also turned in some shockers.

While he plumped for McMahon, the coach thought the results would count against the Rebels at the selection table, who had a club-record six players winning Test caps last year.

Hooker James Hanson, lock Lopeti Timani, prop Toby Smith and centre Sefa Naivalu could all miss out this season.

“I’ve got absolutely no doubt,” said McGahan, a former Wallabies assistant coach.

“That’s a proven fact, that individuals can still do all their things but sometimes you suffer at the fate of your team and their performances.”