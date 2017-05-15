Spurs cement second place after win over United

Keeper puts hand up for blunder of the season

Tottenham fans flooded onto the field after a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the final game at White Hart Lane secured second place in the Premier League and the team’s highest finish in 54 years.

The final goal at the 118-year stadium came from Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney but Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane had already scored to ensure it was a joyful send-off by the hosts.

“What a way to finish,” Kane said.

“We’re disappointed after losing out on the title again but we’re growing and getting better. Third (in 2016), second (this year) and hopefully next season we’ll be No. 1.”

After a season at Wembley, the north London club is due back at White Hart Lane for the start of the 2018-19 season.

For United, the loss left Jose Mourinho’s side relying on winning the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League.

Earlier Liverpool kept their top-four destiny in their own hands as Philippe Coutinho’s double earned them a 4-0 Premier League victory at West Ham United that moved them back above Manchester City into third place.

Arsenal’s late surge had put Juergen Klopp’s side under immense pressure but they responded in style and will definitely finish in the top-four if they beat relegated Middlesbrough at Anfield on the final day of the season next Sunday.

The result left Klopp pleased even if the early passages of play did not.

“It was a fantastic game but difficult. At the end it was amazing but the start was not that good. After that we controlled the game and took our chances,” Klopp said.

“We scored some really nice goals but in the first half West Ham had big, big chances — especially to equalise before half-time. It was really unlucky for West Ham, but it was really lucky from our position.”

Anything other than a victory at West Ham’s London Stadium would have left Liverpool relying on other results going their way but once Daniel Sturridge put them ahead in the 35th minute they were relatively comfortable.

Coutinho struck twice in the space of four minutes midway through the second half and Divock Origi rubbed salt into West Ham’s wounds as the visitors ran riot.

Liverpool have 73 points with one match remaining, one ahead of Man City and four more than Arsenal who both have two games left to play.

At the other end of the table Hull City were relegated back to The Championship after being humbled 4-0 by Crystal Palace.

Wilfried Zaha got Palace off to a flying start with a goal in the third minute before Christian Benteke gave Palace a two-goal cushion before halftime when he headed home.

Palace, with Luka Milivojevic adding an 85th-minute penalty and substitute Patrick van Aanholt completing the rout in stoppage time, climbed to 13th on 41 points leaving Hull in 18th with 34, four adrift of 17th-placed Swansea with one match remaining.