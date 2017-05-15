WATCH: Tail-ender’s brain fade sends Pakistan legends out on a high

Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq have retired on a winning note after Pakistan clinched their first series win in the Caribbean when they beat West Indies in a thrilling finish to the third Test in Dominica.

An unbeaten 101 by Roston Chase almost staved off defeat for West Indies, who were all out for 202 in their second innings with only one over remaining at Windsor Park in Roseau.

Chase and the West Indies tail made the Pakistan bowlers sweat, after the visitors took the new ball with 17 overs remaining.

But No.11 Shannon Gabriel was bowled by legspinner Yasir Shah on the final ball of the penultimate over.

Had Gabriel survived that ball, Chase would have had strike for the final over.

Pakistan won the match by 101 runs to win the series 2-1.