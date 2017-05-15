Trent Cotchin sweating on MRP ahead of Giants clash

Barlow introduces China to the weird and wonderful world of goal reviews

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin headlines the list of AFL players sweating on the match review panel’s findings after round eight.

Cotchin clocked Fremantle midfielder Lachie Neale in the jaw with a jumper punch during the Dockers’ two-point win at the MCG on Sunday.

Cotchin could escape sanction, be fined or potentially miss the Tigers’ clash with Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, depending on how the panel grade the blow.

Sydney superstar Lance Franklin and Brisbane youngster Nick Robertson exchanged jumper punches in the preceding round but both players were cleared on that occasion.

“It was the view of the panel that the force used was below that required to constitute a reportable offence,” the panel noted at the time.

Meanwhile, Hawthorn vice-captain Isaac Smith will soon learn whether he is forced to miss the clash with Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday.

Smith was reported for striking when he lashed out at Robertson during the Hawks’ comfortable win over the Lions in Launceston.

The panel is also likely to dish out several fines after melees in a handful of matches.

Geelong’s Cameron Guthrie could also pay a price for shoving an umpire out of the way to take a mark during his side’s loss to Essendon on Saturday night.