AFLW star Tayla Harris biggest story in AFL trading period

The first ever AFLW trade period has officially kicked off today, with many interesting moves sure to be made in the next twelve days.

While we are less likely to see as many high profile trades as in the AFL, each club must delist at least five players from their inaugural list, while adding eight more.

This means numerous players will be wearing different colours in 2018 and lots of fresh new talent will be uncovered.

One star who is on the table however is Brisbane Lions key forward Tayla Harris. It has been speculated throughout the week that the 2017 All Australian is considering a move to Victoria, with Carlton the alleged front runners.

While the Blues would love to do a deal, giving star forward Darcy Vescio a quality tall forward to crumb off, it will be interesting to see if they are able to satisfy the Lions requests. Due to the nature of the league, all parties must consent to any trades that occur.

This will make it difficult for Carlton to find a suitable offer for the Lions, unless they can convince a player to sacrifice their work commitments and move to Brisbane.

Harris, a five-time junior All Australian, has made the unusual decision to focus on her boxing career and skip state football this season, with her first fight believed to be scheduled for the middle of the year.

Interestingly, the Lions have made a move for Bulldogs midfielder Emma Kearney, suggesting they are willing to negotiate under the right circumstances. However, the secondary school teacher declined the offer, choosing to remain at the Kennel.

While nobody is quite certain how this trade period will play out, we can be sure there will be plenty of action!