Michael Hooper can’t see anyone but Israel Folau as Wallabies’ fullback

Wallabies vice-captain Michael Hooper doesn’t expect Karmichael Hunt’s terrific Super Rugby form will be enough to dislodge Israel Folau from fullback.
But Quade Cooper has urged selectors to give the code-hopper a shot in June’s internationals against Fiji, Scotland and Italy, predicting he will take his game to another level in the Test arena.
Hunt is arguably the form Australian fullback and has been a consistent performer for the Queensland Reds, aggressive in his defence and relentless in his attacking support play.
The 30-year-old has more line breaks, line break assists, try assists, offloads and tackles than Folau, who has played most of his rugby at outside centre for the Waratahs.
“I’ve been impressed by Karmichael’s willingness and desire to play hard rugby,” Hooper said.
“Particularly playing (against) him a couple weeks back, he was wanting to get involved, wanting to get his hands on the ball.
“I’ve really been enjoying watching him play because you just want guys who are fronting up and just trying really hard.”
With Dane Haylett-Petty racing the clock to be fit for next month’s Tests, it remains to be seen whether Wallabies coach Michael Cheika will stick with the incumbent Folau or reward Hunt with a start at fullback.
“It goes back to the coaches and what they see,” Hooper said.
“I know Izzy’s a very consistent performer and has been one of our best performers in the Wallaby jersey for however long now, so I’m not expecting things to change there.”
If not fullback, Hunt looms as a solid bench utility option as he has previously played in the centres as well as five-eighth for the Reds, to varying degrees of success.
Whatever the position, Cooper reckons he deserves to be in Australia’s best 23.
“He’s got a lot more to give,” Cooper told AAP.
“He’s one of those guys if there’s a big moment in the game, he’ll step up to it.
“You put him in a gold jersey and he’s going to find even more in himself.
“You can see he’s starting to play the game a phase ahead. He knows not only where the space is, but where the space is going to be.”
The Reds have the bye this week and will face the Western Force at home and then the Blues in Samoa before Super Rugby’s international break.
May 16th 2017 @ 10:12am
pformagg said | May 16th 2017 @ 10:12am | ! Report
Hooper is wearing his sky blue tinted glasses.
DHP was the best FB in 2016, yet Izzy still got the gig.
Hunt has been the best FB in 2017 so far, and he deserves the FB position based on form.
If the Wallabies want to be successful, they need to pick players based on form and not favourites.
May 16th 2017 @ 10:17am
Fionn said | May 16th 2017 @ 10:17am | ! Report
Folau didn’t deserve the 15 jersey in the World Cup, Beale did; Folau didn’t reserve the 15 jersey in 2016, DHP did; and, Folau doesn’t deserve the 15 jersey in 2017, Hunt does.
Remains to be seen if it will make a difference.
May 16th 2017 @ 10:19am
Bfc said | May 16th 2017 @ 10:19am | ! Report
Is this some form of Tahs ‘entitlement’ coming to the fore…? Izzy is no where near the form fullback in Oz rugby…he has been poor for some time. Hunt is in form…is a better ball player off the flyhalf, tackles better and can kick better. He deserves a chance…if Cheika doesn’t play “favourites”…!
May 16th 2017 @ 10:27am
piru said | May 16th 2017 @ 10:27am | ! Report
Here’s an idea, let’s base the selection on actual form, not who’s got the most mates.
Wondering why the Wallabies suck lately – here it is.
There are at least 3 more deserving fullbacks in Australian sides this year, but we already know that Folau will get the jersey.
May 16th 2017 @ 10:50am
Jeffrey said | May 16th 2017 @ 10:50am | ! Report
When Rieko Ioane scored his second try against the Tahs, the one in the second half, I really couldn’t believe how slow Falou was. Almost seemed like he was jogging in trying to chase Ioane. Seems like he’s not fully switched on mentally this year.
May 16th 2017 @ 10:51am
KingCowboy said | May 16th 2017 @ 10:51am | ! Report
I think there is a good chance that Folau will be back in the NRL next year. Tigers need a fullback.