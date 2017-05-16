Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 7 live scores, blog

It’s do-or-die when the Washington Wizards take on the Boston Celtics in a Game 7 decider for the ages in Boston. Join The Roar for all the action from 10am (AEST).
This game comes down to which side can sustain pressure and not succumb to ‘Game 7 demons’ when they face off for the right to take on Cleveland in the Western playoffs.
If the Celtics were superstitious, they can almost lock down the win before they step onto the court, with home teams 101-26 in NBA seventh games.
This combined with Avery Bradley averaging 28 points a game should ring warning bells for Wizards fans far and wide.
In a see-sawing series typified by fourth-quarter comebacks, the Wizards snuck home in Game 6 on the back of some John Wall and Bradley Beal magic. Isaiah Thomas and Bradley fought hard and would’ve been disappointed they couldn’t shut Washington out of the game when they had all the running at the start of the fourth quarter. Game 7 is an entirely different kettle of fish, however.
LeBron James and his Cavaliers are well rested, and ready to pounce on whichever of these two sides happens to limp through today’s match. If it’s the Celtics, it will be on the back of a Thomas masterclass. If it’s the Wizards? Well, Beal and Wall will have to conjure up more of what they were cooking in Game 6.
It promises to be an absolute humdinger of a battle.
Prediction
The Celtics should have won last match, given how slowly Wall and Beal started. Washington couldn’t buy a three-pointer until the start of the fourth quarter – it really shouldn’t have got to a seventh.
But Game 6 was merely delaying the inevitable. If Thomas, Bradley and Horford turn up, the Celtics will win this comfortably.
Celtics by 12
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10am (AEST).
11:36am
Scott Pryde said | 11:36am | ! Report
Intriguing first half by the sounds of things. I’m still on the C’s, but this is going to be an awesome finish hopefully. It all comes down to John Wall for mine.
11:23am
Nick Kelland said | 11:23am | ! Report
HALF TIME Game 7
Washington Wizards 55 – 53 Boston Celtics
A pulsating first half draws to a close and both sides will feel mostly satisfied with their output in that first stanza. Wall and Beal have been good, not spectacular while Gortat will need to turn up in the second half. Thomas has been reluctant to take shots, but has assisted well. Bradley isn’t re-producing his game six form, however Olynyk has had an extremely productive first half – turning in 12 points.
Join us for the second half!
11:20am
Nick Kelland said | 11:20am | ! Report
24′ Wizards 55 – Celtics 53
Marcus Smart can feel hard done by as he gets called for a questionable foul on Bradley Beal who hits both free throws. Celtics time out with 6 seconds on the clock. Thomas checks back in.
11:16am
Nick Kelland said | 11:16am | ! Report
24′ Wizards 25 – Celtics 27
Olynyk has 12 as he slips free and hits a deep three!
Wall and Beal go bang bang however and maintain the one point advantage.
60 Seconds remain in the half.
11:14am
Nick Kelland said | 11:14am | ! Report
23′ Wizards 48 – Celtics 48
Beal hits back immediately with a corner three and we are all square.
2 minutes left in this first half.
11:13am
Nick Kelland said | 11:13am | ! Report
23′ Wizards 45 – Celtics 48
Thomas goes to the line after being fouled by Gortat and has no problems draining both. Celtics are 11/12 from the line.
11:11am
Nick Kelland said | 11:11am | ! Report
21′ Wizards 45 – Celtics 46
Wizards timeout as Wall drives through some flimsy Celtics defence and puts home an uncontested layup. Celtics sitting back on their heels for their last few minutes and Washington are starting to take advantage.
11:08am
Nick Kelland said | 11:08am | ! Report
21′ Wizards 41 – Celtics 44
And as I say that, Morris hits a nice corner three before Porter hits two frees.
11:06am
Nick Kelland said | 11:06am | ! Report
20′ Wizards 36 – Celtics 42
Gortat with another turnover. He is also really struggling on the offensive end. Beal and Wall aren’t going to be as productive as they’ll need to be for Washington to win unless Gortat, Morris and co start making smarter decisions.
11:01am
Nick Kelland said | 11:01am | ! Report
19′ Wizards 36 – Celtics 42
Some nice improv work from Thomas as he trips over his own feet before finding a scrambling Bradley who is fouled and makes no mistake from the line.
10:59am
Nick Kelland said | 10:59am | ! Report
18′ Wizards 33 – Celtics 38
BANG BANG from Boston! Thomas with a nice drive and layup before Horford steals from the inbound and tips home.