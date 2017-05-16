 

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 7 live scores, blog

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated regularly. REFRESH NOW

    Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards

    2016/17 NBA Playoffs, Game 7, 16 May, 2017
    TD Garden, Boston, MA
    Boston Celtics Washington Wizards
    53 SCORE 55
    27 Q1 23
    26 Q2 32
    0 Q3 0
    0 Q4 0

    It’s do-or-die when the Washington Wizards take on the Boston Celtics in a Game 7 decider for the ages in Boston. Join The Roar for all the action from 10am (AEST).

    This game comes down to which side can sustain pressure and not succumb to ‘Game 7 demons’ when they face off for the right to take on Cleveland in the Western playoffs.

    If the Celtics were superstitious, they can almost lock down the win before they step onto the court, with home teams 101-26 in NBA seventh games.

    This combined with Avery Bradley averaging 28 points a game should ring warning bells for Wizards fans far and wide.

    In a see-sawing series typified by fourth-quarter comebacks, the Wizards snuck home in Game 6 on the back of some John Wall and Bradley Beal magic. Isaiah Thomas and Bradley fought hard and would’ve been disappointed they couldn’t shut Washington out of the game when they had all the running at the start of the fourth quarter. Game 7 is an entirely different kettle of fish, however.

    LeBron James and his Cavaliers are well rested, and ready to pounce on whichever of these two sides happens to limp through today’s match. If it’s the Celtics, it will be on the back of a Thomas masterclass. If it’s the Wizards? Well, Beal and Wall will have to conjure up more of what they were cooking in Game 6.

    It promises to be an absolute humdinger of a battle.

    Prediction
    The Celtics should have won last match, given how slowly Wall and Beal started. Washington couldn’t buy a three-pointer until the start of the fourth quarter – it really shouldn’t have got to a seventh.

    But Game 6 was merely delaying the inevitable. If Thomas, Bradley and Horford turn up, the Celtics will win this comfortably.

    Celtics by 12

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10am (AEST).

