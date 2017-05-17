A-League veteran Mitch Nichols charged with cocaine possession

By Vince Rugari , 17 May 2017 Vince Rugari is a Roar Guru

Former Socceroo Mitch Nichols’ chances of landing another A-League contract appear shattered after he was charged with possessing a prohibited drug.

Nichols was arrested at about 12.30am on Saturday at Casablanca nightclub in Sydney’s Double Bay during a police drug dog operation.

NSW Police said they found “three small clear resealable plastic bags” containing 1.1 grams of a white powder, believed to be cocaine, on a 28-year-old man.

Nichols, who was released by Western Sydney Wanderers last week, was given a field court attendance notice and is due to front Downing Centre Local Court on Friday, June 9.

If convicted, it is likely to end his playing career in Australia given he has already played for nearly half the teams in the A-League.

Western Sydney was his fourth club, following stints with Perth Glory, Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar, where he won two grand finals.

His contract with the Wanderers officially expires at the end of the month.

Originally from the Gold Coast, Nichols has played five times for the Socceroos, with his most recent cap coming in November 2014 against Japan.

His best hope of finding another contract would be overseas but his only attempt so far – a move to Japanese club Cerezo Ozaka in 2014 – was unsuccessful, playing just 10 times in all competitions.

Comment is being sought from Football Federation Australia and Western Sydney.