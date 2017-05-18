Meninga wants Boyd not Slater for Maroons

Going the early crow is never a good idea

He didn’t deem Billy Slater good enough to reclaim his Australian Test jumper and now Mal Meninga doesn’t believe the superstar fullback is ready for a State of Origin recall either.

Slater may well be an Immortal in waiting, but Meninga says the superstar fullback can also wait to earn his 28th Origin appearance for Queensland after missing last year’s series following shoulder surgery.

Even after nominating Test and Queensland incumbent No.1 Darius Boyd as his fullback for Origin I in Brisbane on May 31, Meninga can’t find room for Slater – the in-form ex-Dally M Medallist and world player of the year – on a wing.

“I’m not quite sure if it’s a surprise, but I’ve just gone with combinations,” the Maroons legend and nine-times series-winning coach told Fox Sports’ Queenslanders Only program.

“Obviously from the Kangaroo game as well just recently against the Kiwis (and) talking about combinations from last year.

“Billy wasn’t there, so I’ve still got Justin O’Neill in there. I thought he did a terrific job for the Maroons last year on the right side.”

Meninga wants Valentine Holmes, Will Chambers, Justin O’Neill and Dane Gagai as his three quarters for the series opener and believes a strong showing from Holmes against North Queensland on Thursday night will clinch the Cronulla flyer an Origin debut.

The Kangaroos coach also says 31-game Origin stalwart Nate Myles deserves to retain his place in Queensland’s starting side despite an inauspicious start to the NRL season with the Manly.

Maroons great Justin Hodges agrees, saying Myles has proven himself time and again during Queensland’s decade of dominance.

“When that Queensland side gets picked, he’s the guy you look for: Nate Myles,” Hodges said.

“I don’t know how many times over that 10-year period he got players’ player or player of the series for Queensland, because that’s how much he means for Queensland.

“I know there’s a lot of people out there saying he’s too old, he’s not doing this and that.

“No one cares what they think because you put him in that maroon jersey and he’ll do his best. He’ll never let you down and I know that’s what he brings to the side.”

Preferring hard nuts Sam Thaiday and Dylan Napa on the bench, Meninga believes Myles is a must to start against the Blues.

“And playing 30 minutes a game (for his club side) doesn’t really worry me. He’ll come up for it and he’s pretty fresh because of it too as well,” Meninga said.

“‘Mylesy’ loves the maroon jersey and he’ll do everything he possibly can for his mates and that’s what matters to him.”