Collingwood comeback leaves Hawthorn humbled

The Magpies have eased the pressure on coach Nathan Buckley with a come-from-behind 18-point victory over the Hawks at the MCG.

Despite going in as favourites, the Magpies showed no effort in the first quarter, as they were jumped by the Hawks.

Paul Puopolo kicked the first two goals of the game, before the Hawks slammed on four more before quarter time to establish a 36-point lead.

Boos rained down for the Magpie faithful at the first break, as their club showed no real direction with the football, and probably put together their worst quarter of the season to date.

The Hawks started the second quarter as they ended the first, as they kicked two early goals to establish a game-high 43 point lead at the nine-minute mark of the second quarter.

However, the Magpies improved from that point, beginning with a long goal from Levi Greenwood to get momentum.

In the end, it was a wasteful second quarter from the Magpies, as they dominated the general play, but only brought the margin back by three points due to a 3.5 scoreline.

The Magpies needed a response in the second half, and the third quarter was the perfect time to potentially get back control, as the Hawks had been horrendous in that frame over the season.

That trend continued for Hawthorn, as the Magpies slammed on five unanswered goals, including two in the final 90 seconds, to draw level at three-quarter time.

It looked as if the Hawks would maintain a slight lead going into the third break, but two late goals to Darcy Moore and Jack Crisp broke the Hawks resolve.

They kicked the first goal of the final quarter through Luke Breust, but that was just a blip in proceedings, as the Magpies ran out with their 18-point victory.

Tom Mitchell was the star of the evening with 50 disposals, however some will question his effectiveness, as a lot of disposals could be viewed as cheap stats.

Scott Pendlebury and Jeremy Howe were good all night for the Magpies, while Adam Treloar’s second half was a big reason the Magpies took home the points.

Collingwood will get a good look at back-to-back victories next weekend, as they host the Lions on Sunday afternoon, while the Hawks have to take on the rejuvenated Swans at the SCG.